Ukrainian flag colors to be displayed on Morrison Bridge

The Morrison Bridge will be lit with blue and yellow lights this week in support of Ukraine.

Lights on the bridge in downtown Portland will display the colors of the Ukrainian flag starting Monday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 6, Multnomah County officials announced Monday.

Russia's military campaign in Ukraine entered its fifth day on Monday. About 500,000 people have reportedly fled Ukraine since the invasion began.

"This display is a small but visible way that Multnomah County can show our support for the people of Ukraine, as well as our Ukrainian friends and neighbors in the community," said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, who made the lighting request, in a statement. "Our hearts are with them. We stand in solidarity with all who are hoping or working to see peace restored in Ukraine."

Multnomah County manages six bridges across the Willamette River in Portland, including the Morrison Bridge.

The lights will turn on each evening at sunset, said Alisha Sullivan, director of the Willamette Light Brigade, which manages the custom lighting on the Morrison Bridge. The nonprofit, which also produces the Portland Winter Light Festival, has been lighting Portland bridges since the mid-1980s.

Community members are able to request custom color changes to the bridge lights for causes and celebrations.

