Ukrainian flag colors to be displayed on Morrison Bridge

By Max Egener
 5 days ago

Span will be lit with blue and yellow lights this week to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The Morrison Bridge will be lit with blue and yellow lights this week in support of Ukraine.

Lights on the bridge in downtown Portland will display the colors of the Ukrainian flag starting Monday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 6, Multnomah County officials announced Monday.

Russia's military campaign in Ukraine entered its fifth day on Monday. About 500,000 people have reportedly fled Ukraine since the invasion began.

"This display is a small but visible way that Multnomah County can show our support for the people of Ukraine, as well as our Ukrainian friends and neighbors in the community," said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, who made the lighting request, in a statement. "Our hearts are with them. We stand in solidarity with all who are hoping or working to see peace restored in Ukraine."

Multnomah County manages six bridges across the Willamette River in Portland, including the Morrison Bridge.

The lights will turn on each evening at sunset, said Alisha Sullivan, director of the Willamette Light Brigade, which manages the custom lighting on the Morrison Bridge. The nonprofit, which also produces the Portland Winter Light Festival, has been lighting Portland bridges since the mid-1980s.

Community members are able to request custom color changes to the bridge lights for causes and celebrations.

Lake Oswego Review

Oregon Legislature clears bill for fuel tank safety

Most of state's liquid fuels are stored in 6-mile stretch of Willamette River in Northwest Portland.The Oregon Legislature has approved a bill to spur safety planning if a major earthquake results in a massive spillage from Oregon's storage of fuels stored along a 6-mile stretch of the Willamette River in Northwest Portland. Senate Bill 1567 goes to Gov. Kate Brown after a House vote of 50-7 on Friday, March 4. The Senate cleared the bill earlier in the week, 23-2. The bill would require owners to assess how vulnerable the storage tanks would be to a major earthquake off the...
Oregon Governor: 'We have to move quickly' on jobs plan, housing

Brown and leaders weigh in after 2022 legislative session ends early, spends $1.5 billion more for programs. Now that Oregon lawmakers have approved an additional $1.5 billion for spending on priorities such as job training, housing and child care, Gov. Kate Brown says it's time for state agencies to get that money out to where it is needed now.
