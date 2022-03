Andy's Frozen Custard approaches opening on Gilbert Road

Tucson-based submarine sandwich shop Eegee’s will open its third Phoenix metro location and second in Gilbert on March 2 at 3612 S. Val Vista Drive. The proceeds from the soft opening from 4-8 p.m. March 2 will all go to Gilbert-based Open Arms, which provides supplemental food and clothing to the working poor. The full opening will be March 3. The chain is known for its frozen fruit drink, called an Eegee. It will be open for dine-in, takeout and drive-thru service. 480-885-0185. https://eegees.com.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO