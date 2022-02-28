8 of the greatest risk factors for heart disease

People who are more optimistic or positive when they’re teens can lower their chances of being in the high-risk category for heart disease as adults. Scientists have known for years that a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) can be lowered with lifestyle changes such as modifying diet, exercise, alcohol, and tobacco use. The new study shows a long-term association also exists between an adolescent’s psychological well-being and their risk of CVD as an adult.

