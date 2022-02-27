Are Rumblings True A Top Michigan Player Is Out Today vs. Illini?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Following the Michigan men's basketball team's 93-85 loss to No. 15 Illinois, we break down five takeaways from the contest and what it all means. It's not the takeaway many Michigan fans want to look at, as the Wolverines lost their fifth straight game to Illinois and never even held a lead in the game, but the Wolverines continued to show progress in fighting back, particularly compared to some ugly losses in the fall. From the jump, it was clear the Fighting Illini were on their A-game, as they hit contested shots, smoothly created great looks down low and seemed to be there for every key bounce, rebound or open look. The resulted in Michigan trailing by double-digits less than 12 minutes into the game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO