Are Rumblings True A Top Michigan Player Is Out Today vs. Illini?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumblings are that Eli Brooks will be unavailable to play today due to injury. The...

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Time to figure it out

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. There was some murmuring...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Michigan

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Not quite a raucous...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five takeaways from Michigan's loss to No. 15 Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Following the Michigan men's basketball team's 93-85 loss to No. 15 Illinois, we break down five takeaways from the contest and what it all means. It's not the takeaway many Michigan fans want to look at, as the Wolverines lost their fifth straight game to Illinois and never even held a lead in the game, but the Wolverines continued to show progress in fighting back, particularly compared to some ugly losses in the fall. From the jump, it was clear the Fighting Illini were on their A-game, as they hit contested shots, smoothly created great looks down low and seemed to be there for every key bounce, rebound or open look. The resulted in Michigan trailing by double-digits less than 12 minutes into the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Western Iowa Today

#24 Iowa wins big against Northwestern

(Iowa City) Iowa registered their fourth consecutive victory with their 82-61 decision over Northwestern on Monday night. The Hawkeyes are 11-7 in the Big Ten and 21-8 overall. Keegan Murray had another huge performance with 26 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Jordan Bohannon finished with...
IOWA CITY, IA
CharlotteObserver.com

Spring Sports Previews. Find out who are the top teams, players in the region

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kansas City Star

Tom Izzo, Michigan State prep for rematch with rival Michigan

Coming off an upset victory over Purdue last Saturday, Michigan State men’s basketball looks to build a little momentum as they begin the month of March with a road trip to rival Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines in East Lansing, 83-67, back on Jan. 29 in the first...
EAST LANSING, MI
KCCI.com

Iowa blasts Northwestern on Senior Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and sixth-year guard Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61. It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game. Bohannon, the Big Ten's all-time leader in 3-pointers and Iowa's career leader in assists, had four 3-pointers. Connor McCaffery had a season-high 17 points for the Hawkeyes. Murray nearly outscored Northwestern in the first half. He had 13 points, while the Wildcats scored just 17 on 22 percent shooting.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa forward to miss Monday night game against Northwestern due to injury

Iowa will be without forward Patrick McCaffery for Monday night’s home game against Northwestern. The school announced that McCaffery is dealing with a hip injury and is day-to-day. This season, McCaffery has appeared in 26 games. He averages 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.1 minutes per...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 24 Iowa men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

No. 24 Iowa men’s basketball defeated Northwestern on senior night in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, 82-61. The Hawkeyes honored seniors Austin Ash, Jordan Bohannon, and Connor McCaffery before the game. Iowa forward Keegan Murray, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick, led Iowa in scoring with 26 points. The Big...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Daily Digest: B1G title on the line Tuesday for three teams; Illini mirror national CFB attendance decline

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. March starts with the Big Ten’s game of the year in Madison tonight with B1G consequences for three teams. Leading the conference by one game over Purdue and Illinois entering the final week, No. 10 Wisconsin hosts No. 8 Purdue for an 8 p.m. tipoff on ESPN.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Michigan: TV, stream, radio

The last week of the regular season has arrived, and Michigan State will be sprinting to the finish line with three games in six days starting with a visit to rival Michigan. Tuesday’s game in Ann Arbor is a makeup date for the Jan. 8 matchup that had to be postponed because of COVID-19 numbers within the Wolverines’ program.
EAST LANSING, MI

