Top 4 positions Cowboys should pay attention to at the 2022 scouting combine

By Ben Grimaldi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The NFL combine is set to kick off in a few days and the league will be on hand to watch this year after the 2021 event was cancelled due to COVID-19. It’s a great chance for teams to get a closer look at some of the athletic traits of a player they’re interested in, or open their eyes to a new prospect.

In recent drafts, the Dallas Cowboys have found some workout warriors who helped their cause in being drafted by the Cowboys. Cornerback Byron Jones and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch fit that mold, but they were also needs of the Cowboys in the 2015 and 2018 drafts, respectively.

Jones worked out, becoming a solid CB for Dallas, while Vander Esch started out as an All-Pro LB, but fizzled out. The Cowboys allowed Jones to leave via free agency after picking up his fifth-year option, but Vander Esch is set to hit the open market when free agency begins in March without that escalator kicking in.

Here are some other positions where the Cowboys might be paying particular attention to at this year’s event.

Offensive line (Friday, March 4)

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Depending on when it was observed, the Cowboys either had a very good offensive line, or one in need of upgrades almost everywhere. The first half of the season, it was one of the better units in the league, but that deteriorated in the second half of the year and was one of the reasons the Cowboys were eliminated in the playoffs.

Age, injuries and trust issues are all around for the Dallas offensive line and the team must be thinking about remaking most if the group. Left tackle Tyron Smith remains one of the better tackles in the sport, but injuries have caused him to regularly miss games. His bookend, right tackle La’el Collins, is a good player, but his suspension over an alleged bribery attempt should give the Cowboys reason not to trust him.

Terence Steele remains an option to play RT and has improved in each of his first two years in the league, but he feels like the top swing tackle. Perhaps last year’s fourth round selection Josh Ball can put the team at ease at tackle.

However, there’s reason to believe Dallas needs to start thinking about picking a tackle, on either side, early in the draft.

Left guard is in need of a player, for 2022. Most of the time starter Connor Williams is free agent and it feels like he won’t be returning and his immediate replacement, Connor McGovern wasn’t the answer when the Cowboys made the switch due to Williams’ penalty problems. McGovern would likely be the walk-in starter right now since the Cowboys don’t have much else at the position, except last year’s seventh-round pick, Matt Farniok.

The Cowboys will likely be heavily invested in the guards for the upcoming draft and all eyes at the combine will be on the top options at the position. Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green and Boston College’s Zion Johnson are players Dallas might be keeping a watchful eye on.

Center might also be a position where the Cowboys want to upgrade. Current incumbent Tyler Biadasz is a solid player, but the Cowboys will have the opportunity to watch Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at the combine. Linderbaum is thought of as one of the best centers to come along in a while and a solid combine could entice the Cowboys with No. 24, reverting Biadasz to a back-up or a trade piece.

Safety (Sunday, March 6)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The seemingly never-ending quest to find a game changer at safety continues. Dallas struck gold with Jayron Kearse as a free agent last season, but he’s not guaranteed to come back. Even if Kearse re-ups with the team, the Cowboys still need more help.

The other signees from 2021, Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker are also free agents, leaving just Donovan Wilson as the only legitimate safety on the roster. Tyler Coyle, an undrafted rookie, and Israel Mukuamu, a sixth-round pick, remain, but neither has seen extensive action at the NFL level.

Hooker or Kazee could also return, but the Cowboys should be thinking about the future of the position. It’s a solid draft for safety prospects and getting a closer look at their options can only help.

A few of the names the Cowboys, and their fans, might be on the lookout for include Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton (although he’s likely to go well before No. 24), Michigan’s Daxton Hill, Penn St.’s Jaquan Brisker, Baylor’s Jalen Pitre, and Lewis Cine from Georgia. The position goes even deeper, and the time is now for the Cowboys to address it. Hopefully Dallas is paying attention to the safeties at the combine.

Wide Receiver (Thursday, March 3)

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

There’s a lot of uncertainty at receiver for the Cowboys heading into the offseason. Will WR Amari Cooper be back or released and who will the team re-sign out of their four other free agents at wide out are a few of the biggest question marks.

The Cowboys cannot be sure that anyone returns besides Cooper, Pro Bowl WR CeeDee Lamb and second year WR Simi Fehoko return, so they must be paying attention to the receivers in Indianapolis. And if the plan is to move on from Cooper, the organization must be taking a hard look at the receiving prospects.

Depth and quality are needed, but Dallas’ offense could really use an influx of speed no matter who returns.

Top options at wide receiver include Ohio St.’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, USC’s Drake London, and Alabama’s Jameson Williams. If the Cowboys are seeking the top pure speed options in addition to those listed above, Penn St.’s Jahan Dotson, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, and Memphis’ Calvin Austin fit the bill.

All are good receivers and Dallas’ offense might be in need a of another weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Linebacker (Saturday, March 5)

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

This is a place where the Cowboys are in need of talent and bodies, the defense is thin on both, especially if the team plans to use All-Pro Micah Parsons more at defensive end next season. Even if Parsons stays put for half his snaps, only 2021 draftmate Jabril Cox returns at LB, and he’ll be coming off an ACL injury that cut his rookie year in half.

Aside from Cox and Parsons, there isn’t a single listed LB on the roster who played a snap for the Cowboys in 2021. If Kearse or Keanu Neal do return, that would change things. Neal was primarily a LB and Kearse moved into that role once the former was shut down due to injury, but LBs Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford, and Francis Bernard are all free agents not guaranteed to re-sign.

That leaves a very thin group and the Cowboys will need to add to the unit for the 2022 season. Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean are the top options if Dallas is looking for a first round LB, but if the team looks further into the draft, Oklahoma’s Brian Asamoah, Alabama’s Christian Harris, Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal, and Wyoming’s Chad Muma are players to watch.

The LB group looks to have decent depth as the combine approaches, so the Cowboys will surely be keeping a close eye on them over the next few days.

