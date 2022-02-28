ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

13 Best Mulch Tips and Tricks

By Family Handyman
Family Handyman
Family Handyman
 8 days ago
From hauling mulch to picking the right type for your garden, this collection of tips and tricks will improve your yard. It’s easier to mulching around flowers and bushes in tight quarters if the mulch is in a small container. So I place buckets and pails in my wheelbarrow and fill...

veranda.com

These are the 10 Best Flowering Trees for Your Garden

A well-planned garden includes layers of color and texture and overflows with annuals, perennials, and shrubs. But flowering trees are the showpiece of any landscape, no matter what the season. They offer shade, provide structure to your garden’s design, and serve as a focal point or a backdrop in mixed borders. Flowering trees also attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, as well as birds to your garden. In addition, many flowering trees burst into bloom in late winter or early spring, precisely when you don’t think you can stand one more dreary day.
GARDENING
Hello Magazine

5 simple gardening jobs you can do now before spring

Spring is just around the corner, and while the UK has still been experiencing snow and storms in recent weeks, it will soon be time to get back out in the garden once again. But how can you prepare your garden for spring, and what jobs should you focus on now to ensure your garden is in full bloom by the time the warmer weather arrives?
GARDENING
purewow.com

What to Plant with Tulips (and Which Flowers & Shrubs to Avoid)

You know spring has (finally!) arrived when you see tulips in bloom in your garden. These gorgeous flowers grow from bulbs that are planted in the fall before the ground freezes. Tulips are available in every color of the rainbow with single petals, frilled petals or lush, double petals which make them resemble flowers such as peonies and roses. Different types bloom in early, mid and late spring, so if you plan well, you can have tulips all season long.
GARDENING
Telegraph

The best easy flowering shrubs to plant in the garden now

If you are looking to inject some new life into your garden, there are a number of flowering shrubs that are easy to grow and bring loads of flower power to our outdoor spaces. Now is a good time to plant, or, if you’re growing them already, they can be...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Inspiring Garden Décor Ideas

Garden design goes beyond the plants. Try some of these garden décor ideas for an original outdoor space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

9 Hosta Garden Design Ideas to Bring Your Yard to Life

Perhaps no garden plant is as easy to grow, prolific, and versatile as the hosta. Available in thousands of varieties, it has an enormous range of sizes, shapes, colors, and textures. It's one of the most popular choices for shade gardens, although many hosta varieties can tolerate full sun. It's not surprising that many gardeners have multiple hostas in their landscapes, and the creation of an entire hosta garden is a popular design choice.
GARDENING
Anchorage Daily News

It’s time to plant seeds indoors. Here’s how to start.

The loyal reader knows I am a firm believer that you are not really a gardener unless you start from seed at least one of the plants in your garden. Sure, you can buy a tomato plant that is full-grown and already blossoming, but where is the fun in that? Gardening is about the process of growing, not just the moment of harvest.
GARDENING
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The best beans for gardening

I loved growing beans as a kid. It was easy. The seeds were big and easy to sow. The sprouts popped out of the soil in a week. It was such a rush!. A couple months later, the beans were ready to be picked. My mom would give me a basket and I would gather the harvest. It was fun to pick the beans. When I gave the beans to Mom, she would kiss my forehead and thank me.
GARDENING
BHG

No-Dig Gardening Can Fix Even the Worst Soil—Here's How

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In January 2021, I moved to a new home with my family. It's fair to describe it as a garden with a house attached (a small house with a big yard), which felt like a dream come true for us. Fortunately, the house itself was move-in ready. However, the yard had years of deferred maintenance. Weeds and an abandoned lawn grew in soil that could best be compared to concrete. Yet, for me, it was a blank slate I couldn't wait to bring to life, all without digging. Instead of bashing the soil to bits with a tiller or trowel, I let nature do the work. Besides saving my back, the perks of no-dig gardening include far fewer weeds to pull, and a much healthier garden. Here's how it works, and why you should give it a try in your own yard.
GARDENING
Wicked Local

The Addicted Gardener: Growing vegetables in small spaces

Several readers have written me over the past month lamenting the fact that they no longer have land to plant a vegetable garden and saying they really miss both working outside and the act of growing their own food. Each of them wondered if they might be able to grow some of their favorite vegetables in containers, what types of containers were appropriate and which varieties would be best.
GARDENING
Janesville Gazette

How to Prepare a Garden for Spring Planting

The final weeks of winter, and even the first few weeks of spring, are still chilly in many parts of the world. Despite those last vestiges of winter chills, late winter is a great time to begin preparing gardens for the coming planting season. Gardens may have to withstand months...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

What Is Pigweed and How Do I Get Rid of It?

No one is 100 percent sure, but pigweed may have gotten its name because it was used as food for pigs. In some places this weed, also known as amaranth, is an important source of nutrition for people as well. If you spot this common weed growing in your garden...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

What I Wish I Knew Before Starting a Compost Bin

Because I have a small garden, composting for me is equally about keeping waste out of the landfill as it is helping my plants thrive. While some people get super involved in balancing out pH and nutrients, I just try to keep my bin uncomplicated enough that I use it regularly.
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

Can You Paint IKEA Furniture?

Big box stores like IKEA are great places to find reliable furniture that won’t break your budget. Unfortunately, the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture sold there often comes with limited customization options. Finding the perfect new piece for your living space, only to discover the color isn’t perfect, can be frustrating....
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

