LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle fall, feeder cattle hit lowest since November

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 65 to 70 cents per bushel * Massive gains expected in wheat for the fourth straight day as Russia's invasion of Ukraine roils global supply chain for wheat. * U.S. Agriculture Department said that weekly U.S. export sales of wheat totaled 369,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 925,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO told traders it will cut its tender for wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes because of high prices. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 67-1/2 cents at $11.26-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 40-3/4 cents, at $11.16 a bushel while MGEX May spring wheat was last 15-3/4 cents higher at $10.74 a bushel. CORN - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures rising on expectations that U.S. exporters will pick up extra business due to supply disruptions in the Black Sea region. * Export sales of corn totaled 707,900 tonnes in latest reporting week, near the low end of forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.6 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 337,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. * CBOT May corn futures last traded up 5 cents at $7.30 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Strong exports, concerns about crop shortfalls in South America support soybeans. But gains seen limited by market consolidation after recent rally, traders say. * USDA reported soybean export sales of 2.243 million tonnes, near the high end of analysts' expectations for 1.2 million to 2.35 million tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 66,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in 2021/22 and 66,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in 2022/23. * CBOT May soybeans rose 18-1/4 cents to $16.81-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
