Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle fall, feeder cattle hit lowest since November

 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell to their lowest level in more than a month on Monday as beef prices weakened and some traders reduced risk amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures fell to their lowest price...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to hit 14-year high on Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday to hit a 14-year high, as damage to Ukraine's export infrastructure following Russia's invasion raised concerns over longer-term disruptions to supply from the Black Sea region. Corn rose 1.8% and soybeans were up 0.8%. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 65-70 cents, corn steady-up 5 cents, soy up 15-20 cents

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 65 to 70 cents per bushel * Massive gains expected in wheat for the fourth straight day as Russia's invasion of Ukraine roils global supply chain for wheat. * U.S. Agriculture Department said that weekly U.S. export sales of wheat totaled 369,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 925,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO told traders it will cut its tender for wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes because of high prices. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 67-1/2 cents at $11.26-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 40-3/4 cents, at $11.16 a bushel while MGEX May spring wheat was last 15-3/4 cents higher at $10.74 a bushel. CORN - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures rising on expectations that U.S. exporters will pick up extra business due to supply disruptions in the Black Sea region. * Export sales of corn totaled 707,900 tonnes in latest reporting week, near the low end of forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.6 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 337,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. * CBOT May corn futures last traded up 5 cents at $7.30 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Strong exports, concerns about crop shortfalls in South America support soybeans. But gains seen limited by market consolidation after recent rally, traders say. * USDA reported soybean export sales of 2.243 million tonnes, near the high end of analysts' expectations for 1.2 million to 2.35 million tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 66,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in 2021/22 and 66,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in 2022/23. * CBOT May soybeans rose 18-1/4 cents to $16.81-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat surges by daily limit, at 14-year peak on Black Sea supply worry

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged by as much as the daily 75-cent trading limit on Thursday to the highest level in 14 years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut off shipments from the region that supplies nearly a third of global exports. * Benchmark CBOT May wheat ended at $11.34 a bushel, up the expanded daily 75-cent limit. It was the highest level for a most-active contract since March 2008. * CBOT July and September contracts also closed limit-up. * K.C. May wheat settled up the daily 75-cent limit at $11.50-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat was up 60 cents at $11.18-1/4. * Trading limits for CBOT and K.C. wheat will remain at 75 cents for Friday's session, CME Group said. * The threat to wheat supplies from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been exacerbated by a shift in global stocks away from major exporters such as the United States and European Union, undermining their effectiveness as a cushion in times of crisis. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left Egypt's wheat import prospects in turmoil, with two cargoes purchased by Egypt's state buyer stuck at Ukrainian ports, other deliveries at risk, and prices soaring, traders say. * Argentina's government said on Thursday it would establish a mechanism to control domestic wheat prices and temper food inflation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said net U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Feb. 24 totaled 369,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 925,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO told traders it will cut its tender for wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes because of high prices. * Bangladesh and Jordan issued fresh tenders for wheat. * Algeria will allow French wheat imports in March because of disruption to Black Sea shipments, traders said on Thursday, overturning a recent exclusion that had hit the EU's biggest wheat exporter. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

China says to ensure key agricultural products supplies including grains - work report

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will ensure key agricultural products supplies, including grains, this year, according to a government work report released at the start of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday. China will stablise planting acreage of grains and promote expanding output of soybeans and other oilseeds, the report said.
Agriculture Online

China's current wheat crop condition worst in history - agriculture minister

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's current wheat crop growing condition this season could be the worst in history, the country's agriculture minister said on Saturday. Tang Renjian, speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, said that around one-third of wheat planting in the fall was delayed by half a month, and grain production this year faced huge difficulties. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by William Mallard)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat posts record weekly rise as Ukraine war drives volatility

CHICAGO, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures posted their biggest-ever weekly gain as prices on Friday jumped by their daily limit on deepening fears that Russia's attack on Ukraine will cause prolonged disruptions to exports from the Black Sea region. Trading was volatile amid uncertainty over...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle hits multi-month lows, hogs drop by daily limit

CHICAGO, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures dropped to a six-month low and feeder cattle hit a nine-month low on Friday, while lean hog futures sank by the daily exchange-imposed trading limit. Follow-through selling pushed down cattle contracts after a string of losses in the markets,...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm incomes could see boost from grain rally - Chicago Fed

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - The current rally of U.S. grain and oilseed prices could help bolster American farm incomes this year, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine roils commodity markets over fears of massive disruption of exports from the Black Sea region, an economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China ag minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - The condition of China's winter wheat crop could be the "worst in history", the agriculture minister said on Saturday, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world's biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, Minister of Agriculture...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 14-year peak on Ukraine crisis in volatile trading

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose by their daily limit to a 14-year high on Wednesday as the war in Ukraine raised major concerns about grain supplies that will be available from the Black Sea region. Corn futures reached their highest price since December...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat contracts rise, and fall, by daily limit amid volatile trading

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures dropped by an expanded daily limit in deferred contracts on Wednesday - while the most-active contract climbed by the daily limit - in volatile trading fueled by the Ukraine crisis. * Wheat rose sharply against corn and soybeans as traders appeared to be exiting long corn/short wheat and long soy/short wheat spread positions, analysts said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat futures, leaving the market prone to bouts of short-covering. * Losses in deferred contracts also signaled expectations among grain traders that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will only keep wheat supplies off the global market for the short term, analysts said. * Most-active May wheat during the session surged 75 cents to a 14-year high of $10.59 a bushel. December wheat plummeted 75 cents to $8.57-1/2 and March 2023 wheat dropped 75 cents to $8.32-1/4. * CBOT May wheat was up the 75-cent limit at $10.59 a bushel while December wheat temporarily traded limit down during the session. * K.C. May wheat last traded up 72-1/4 cents at $10.75-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX May spring wheat was up 9-1/2 cents at $10.63-1/4. * The markets were volatile as traders assessed how long the Russia-Ukraine conflict would last and whether it would hamper plantings of spring wheat crops. Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports. * Russian negotiators expect Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus to kick off the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, Russian news agencies reported, but a Ukrainian presidential aide appeared to cast doubt on this plan. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps by daily limit again on Black Sea supply panic

* CBOT wheat up 40% this week as war chokes Black Sea exports. * CBOT corn hits highest since 2012, soy firm after earlier fall (Updates with end of overnight CBOT session, new Euronext price record) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat jumped...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises to 14-year top as Russia-Ukraine war tightens supplies

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 5% on Monday, hitting a 14-year top on concerns over global supplies amid an escalating Russia-Ukraine war. Corn rose 2% while soybeans gained more than 1%. "U.S. basis continues to widen. A large premium on prompt U.S. wheat makes...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower on profit-taking

CHICAGO, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished lower on Friday as traders booked profits and unwound spread trades, brokers said. * CBOT May soybeans settled 7-1/4 cents lower at $16.60-1/2 a bushel. A week ago, the most-active contract reached its highest price since 2012 on supply disruptions from the Ukraine war. * Traders exited inter-market spreads in which they were long soybeans, or had bet that soy prices would rise, brokers said. * CBOT May soymeal finished $7 higher at $460.40 a ton. May soyoil ended 2.01 cents lower at 72.80 cents per lb after setting a record high on Thursday. * Russia and Ukraine account for about 80% of exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil. * The European Union is facing a shortfall in sunflower oil as war blocks exports Ukraine, vegetable oil industry group FEDIOL said. * World food prices hit a record high in February, led by a surge in vegetable oils and dairy products, the U.N. food agency said. * Russia's trade and industry ministry said it recommended the country's fertilizer producers temporarily halt exports, while Brazil is working to cut local fertilizer use. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Bulgaria to bolster up its wheat reserves, producers fear export ban

SOFIA, March 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to beef up its grain reserves and buy enough grain from local producers to ensure domestic needs for a year ahead as it weighs in risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and volatility of grain markets, its deputy premier said. Grain producers in...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Bulgaria hampering grain exports, producers say

SOFIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Extra customs checks by Bulgaria are slowing grain vessel loadings in what companies fear is an attempt to halt exports in response to the conflict in Ukraine, a producers group said on Thursday. Traders say that Bulgaria is among European Union countries seeing extra export...
