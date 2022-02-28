ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Hills, IL

Proposal would replace former American Hotel Register buildings in Vernon Hills with huge warehouse

By Mick Zawislak
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Atlanta-based developer is proposing to demolish and replace the former American Hotel Register buildings on Milwaukee Avenue in Vernon Hills with an immense office/warehouse facility. It would operate 24 hours and employ as many as 1,000 workers. The proposal by Seefried Industrial Properties for 100 S. Milwaukee Ave.,...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Mayslake Peabody Estate to close in May for renovations

The century-old Mayslake Hall at the Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook is set to close for exterior renovations. The 1920s Tudor revival-style mansion will largely shutter for a year starting May 31. The DuPage Forest Preserve District has operated Mayslake and its surrounding 89-acre forest preserve since 1993. According...
OAK BROOK, IL
Daily Herald

Invitation to Bid 2022 Natural...

Invitation to Bid 2022 Natural Gas Supplier Tradition Energy on behalf of the Kane County Building Management Department is soliciting bids from experienced and qualified vendors to provide Natural Gas to Kane County operated facilities. Bid documents may be obtained by e-mailing Michael English of Tradition Energy. His e-mail is michael.english@traditionenergy.com Tradition Energy on behalf of Kane County will be handling the receipt and opening of the bids per a cooperative agreement with Omnia Partners. Maria Calamia Director of Purchasing Published in Daily Herald March 7, 2022 (4578945) , posted 03/07/2022.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

'A healthy Flint Creek means a healthy Barrington': Plans in works to clean up creek, Flint Lake

Lake Barrington officials are hoping to get federal funds to clean up Flint Lake and parts of Flint Creek through the $1.2 trillion infrastructure improvement package enacted late last year. Erosion, sediment deposits, invasive plants and other problems have reduced water quality in both waterways, Village Administrator Karen Daulton Lange...
LAKE BARRINGTON, IL
Daily Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR B...

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS/PROPOSALS McHenry County will accept electronic proposals for RFQ 22-4979 Community Development Planning Contractor due March 18, 2022 no later than 9:00 a.m. (CST). This Request For Qualifications is issued by the office of Adam M Letendre, Director of Purchasing, McHenry County, Woodstock, IL 60098. Prospective bidders may obtain bidding documents at https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-j-z/purchasing/bids-rfps or by contacting the purchasing department at purchasing@mchenrycountyil.gov. All contracts for the Construction of Public Works are subject to Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/1-12). Published in Daily Herald March 7, 2022 (4578915) , posted 03/07/2022.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Vernon Hills, IL
Business
City
Vernon Hills, IL
Local
Illinois Business
City
Northbrook, IL
Daily Herald

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT CO...

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 2022 PR 117 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF (DECEDENT): Jane E. Roberts 12483 Rolling Meadows Lane Huntley, IL 60142 Date and Place of Death: July 24, 2021 Arlington Heights, Illinois PUBLICATION NOTICE INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION TO: CREDITORS and CLAIMANTS ONLY 1. Notice is hereby given of the death of Jane E. Roberts who died on July 24, 2021, a resident of Huntley, Illinois 2. The Representative for the estate is: Sheila Ralston 3912 Acacia Dr. Crystal Lake, IL 60012 3. The Attorney for the estate is: Deanna L. Aguinaga-Walker, DLAW, PC, 28 N First St., Ste. 101, Geneva, IL 60134. 4. Claims against the estate may be filed on or before September 7, 2022. Claims against the estate may be filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, 540 S. Randall Road, St Charles, IL 60174 or with the Representative, or both. Any claim not filed within that period is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the Representative and to the attorney within 10 days after it has been filed. 5. The estate will be administrated without Court supervision unless an interested party terminate independent supervision administration by filing a petition to terminate under Article XXVIII 5/28-4 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/28-4). Signature of Executor /s/ Sheila Ralston Published in Daily Herald March 7, 14, 21, 2022 4578954 , posted 03/07/2022.
LAW
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
151K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy