Itasca, IL

Itasca woman charged with stealing more than $389,000

By Susan Sarkauskas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Itasca woman has been accused of stealing at least $389,000 from more than a half-dozen people and agencies, including more than $100,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Beata Zielinski, 55, of the 200 block of South Cherry Street, was indicted Feb. 24, according to a news release...

Man, 24, charged in shooting of 2 Chicago police officers

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured two Chicago police officers at an outdoor hot dog stand was ordered held Sunday on $1 million bail. Kailon Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the shooting early Friday morning. He was charged Saturday with two counts of attempted murder, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.
LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT CO...

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 2022 PR 117 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF (DECEDENT): Jane E. Roberts 12483 Rolling Meadows Lane Huntley, IL 60142 Date and Place of Death: July 24, 2021 Arlington Heights, Illinois PUBLICATION NOTICE INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION TO: CREDITORS and CLAIMANTS ONLY 1. Notice is hereby given of the death of Jane E. Roberts who died on July 24, 2021, a resident of Huntley, Illinois 2. The Representative for the estate is: Sheila Ralston 3912 Acacia Dr. Crystal Lake, IL 60012 3. The Attorney for the estate is: Deanna L. Aguinaga-Walker, DLAW, PC, 28 N First St., Ste. 101, Geneva, IL 60134. 4. Claims against the estate may be filed on or before September 7, 2022. Claims against the estate may be filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, 540 S. Randall Road, St Charles, IL 60174 or with the Representative, or both. Any claim not filed within that period is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the Representative and to the attorney within 10 days after it has been filed. 5. The estate will be administrated without Court supervision unless an interested party terminate independent supervision administration by filing a petition to terminate under Article XXVIII 5/28-4 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/28-4). Signature of Executor /s/ Sheila Ralston Published in Daily Herald March 7, 14, 21, 2022 4578954 , posted 03/07/2022.
