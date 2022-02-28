ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Sonos turntable

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Music lovers the world over always say the same thing: analog sound is better than digital. But, it can be difficult to get into vinyl as turntables and speakers are expensive. If you have the commitment and the funds, there’s hardly...

KTAL

Best budget Sonos speaker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Picking out the right Sonos speaker for your budget can be tough. Most of the company’s speakers are fairly high-quality, which means most also come at a high cost. Still, you can find a handful of affordable Sonos speakers. The Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker is an excellent speaker for the average user looking to buy just one.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Sonos Roam SL loses some of its best features for a measly $20 in savings

Sonos released another mic-less Bluetooth speaker, so it’ll just be you listening to your speaker and not the other way around. Sonos’ latest portable speaker, the Roam SL, excludes a microphone and the accompanying voice assistant capabilities that you can find in the original Roam model. Also, it’s entering the market as the company’s most affordable portable Bluetooth speaker at $159.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Sonos Launches the Roam SL: What You Need to Know

Whenever Sonos releases a new speaker or updates an existing model, it's worth checking in and seeing what the smart speaker behemoth is up to. And, with the Sonos Roam SL, the company's smallest portable speaker receives an interesting update. We say interesting, as updates usually bring bigger, better, and...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Complete Sonos Buying Guide: Every Speaker, Soundbar and Amp Explained

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Sonos basically invented the multi-room category of home audio, starting as a software company in the early 2000s before integrating its Wi-Fi-enabled...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Sonos' Roam SL is a mic-free version of its portable speaker

It’s been about a year since Sonos released the Roam, the company’s smallest and least expensive speaker yet. As with most modern Sonos speakers, the Roam has a built-in microphone that lets you use the speaker with Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant. Today, Sonos is releasing a variant of the Roam that omits that microphone, the Roam SL.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Sonos unveils cheaper Roam SL speaker without a microphone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sonos has debuted a new, more affordable version of its Roam speaker that trades the microphone and voice assistant capabilities for a cheaper price tag.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Sonos Drops the Mic With Updated Outdoor-Friendly Bluetooth Speaker

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Sonos is going back to Bluetooth basics with its latest speaker model. The company announced its latest gadget today, dubbed the Sonos Roam SL, a speaker that comes with a mic-less design and a more affordable price tag to match. Originally released back in April 2021, Sonos’s Roam speaker became one of the brand’s only compact Bluetooth options that you could also control using smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. The updated...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Sonos’ Roam SL drops the mics

Last year the Sonos Roam arrived as a portable smart speaker option that not only provided quality sound you could take with you, but also access to assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It was initially priced at $169, but Sonos cited the global chip shortage as a reason for bumping the price up to $179 last fall. If you were interested in the product but want to save a few bucks, Sonos is now introducing the Roam SL, a mic-less version that costs $159, and mimics the similarly mic-less One SL it released two years ago.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Sonos Roam SL ditches the microphone and saves you $20

Sonos has added a new version of its smallest portable speaker, called the Roam SL. Much like the company’s One SL and Arc SL, the Roam SL is essentially the same speaker as the Sonos Roam, but without any voice assistant capabilities. The Roam SL will be available starting March 15 for $159, and pre-orders start March 1 on Sonos.com. That’s a $20 saving over the $179 price of the original Sonos Roam.
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Spotify Names International & Latin Heads, EMPIRE Launches in Africa

Spotify elevated two executives in its international and Latin departments. Monica Herrera Damashek was promoted to North American lead, international music, while Maykol Sánchez was upped to head of artist & label partnerships, Latin America & U.S. Latin. In her newly-created role, Damashek will identify strategic opportunities in the...
MUSIC
9to5Mac

Sonos launches Roam SL portable AirPlay speaker as headphone rumors swirl

Last spring we saw Sonos jump into the ultra-portable speaker market with Roam. While it comes with a somewhat premium price, it packs some great features like AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and WiFi support, Qi charging, and a built-in mic. Now Sonos has launched the Roam SL at a lower price that skips the far-field microphone. Meanwhile, on the heels of a recent acquisition, Sonos’ CEO says the company is “working on some really exciting stuff.”
ELECTRONICS
loudersound.com

Lenco put a fresh spin on their new range of turntables

Audio manufacturers Lenco have launched their new range of turntables in the shape of the 400 series. The record player range are all belt-driven and have in-built speakers and come in five different finishes: The LS-410 has a wooden finish, the LS-430 comes in either black or brown, while the LS-440 boasts a blue or grey fabric finish.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Inside Sonos’ decision to sue Google — and how it won

Sonos has long accused other tech giants of stealing its patents and technology, but in 2020, it actually sued Google for patent infringement. Sonos said that it had disclosed details about how its technology worked during negotiations to integrate Google’s voice assistant and that Google had copied the tech and then released cheaper products it subsidized with revenue from search advertising. Sonos recently won that lawsuit at the US International Trade Commission, which ruled that Google infringed all five patents Sonos brought to court. In response, Google had to change how some of its speakers worked, including reducing some functionality. Google is, of course, appealing, but you just don’t see this very often.
BUSINESS
Android Central

More affordable Sonos Roam SL launches for $159 with a few compromises

Sonos has introduced a cheaper version of its Roam portable speaker. The Sonos Roam SL retains generally the same hardware specs as the original version, except for the microphone. It costs $159/€179, but it doesn't support any digital assistant. Sonos launched the Sonos Roam last year as its cheapest...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

AirPods Pro 2, Sonos headphones, and the Sony WH-1000XM5: all the cans we’re hoping for in 2022

2022 could be a hugely exciting year in the world of headphones if all the rumors about upcoming releases are to be believed. Apple is expected to launch the AirPods Pro 2 later this year, the successors to the most popular noise-cancelling wireless earbuds on the planet. We’ve also heard rumors that the company’s working on the over-ear AirPods Max 2.
ELECTRONICS

