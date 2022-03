ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Museum is hosting an in person job fair that started this Friday going until Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum said they want to grow their teams ahead of the spring and summer seasons. They are currently hiring in all departments for part time and seasonal positions. The positions include floor staff, gift shop, housekeeping, and food and beverage.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO