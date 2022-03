North Korea on Sunday said it had conducted “another important test” for reconnaissance satellite systems, a day after its neighbours’ militaries reported the launch of a ballistic missile from the country.The North’s Korean Central News Agency said the country had conducted “another important test” on Saturday under its plan to develop a reconnaissance satellite amid growing concerns that the country was preparing to conduct a major weapons test in upcoming months. Authorities tested the satellite’s data transmission and reception system and its ground-based control systems, the news agency said.South Korea and Japan had on Saturday said they had detected a...

MILITARY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO