Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are essentially a type of digital artwork that can be purchased and sold on blockchain technology. NFTs are non-transferable; that is, when someone acquires them, the original belongs to them and nobody else, even if others have similar copies. The most expensive NFT was created by Mike ‘Beeple” Winkelmann titled ‘Everydays: The First 5000 Days’ which was sold at Christie’s, a major auction house, at a whopping sum of $69.3 million!

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO