Paul Shapiro is the CEO of The Better Meat Co. CEO of the company that creates delicious, healthy, humane meat alternatives that are better for both people and the planet. He says the future of business is all about giving customers what they want – not just a product or service, but a feeling that they are doing something good for the world. Shapiro says 2022 is the year for businesses to step up and become more socially responsible. He also says businesses don't have to focus on animal agriculture, but there are many more global issues needing our attention.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO