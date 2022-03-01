ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

Marshall Fire Victims Say They Will Lose What Little They Have Left If Superior Adopts New Green Building Code

By CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Liu1w_0eRnHqza00

UPDATE: Superior Allows Marshall Fire Victims To Build At 2018 Codes

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Superior residents are begging their Board of Trustees to table a new green building code that would add thousands of dollars to the cost of rebuilding. In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire , the Board initially did table the new code but after pressure and promises of money from the state and Xcel, it is once again on the table.

(credit: CBS)

Fire victims aren’t the only ones in disbelief.

At a meeting two weeks ago, Trustee Neal Shah lost it on his colleagues, “The thing that every homeowner is drilling into us is all this f—ing uncertainty and I apologize about my language. It’s driving me crazy.”

Shah wondered how the board could consider a new green building code after the Marshall Fire destroyed 400 homes in town. Homeowners wondered the same thing.

“Fifty-eight years and I lost everything. Why make it so hard for us?” one homeowner asked as tears rolled down her face.

Another homeowner warned, “You put a new green energy deal on it and it’s going to wipe a lot of people out and they’ll have to sell.”

And yet another resident said, “Now is not time to impede the building and rebuilding of our community by grossly adjusting codes.”

The board assured fire victims if it did adopt a new code, it wouldn’t apply to them. It would apply only to the 400 new homes going up over the next two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmOCy_0eRnHqza00

(credit: CBS)

Some trustees hope by adopting the new code for new homes, they’ll be eligible for a $7,500 Xcel rebate.

Shah says a two-track code may only add to what is already a complex job for builders and the town’s building department, which has only one employee.

“I think builders want clarity and they want consistency and this doesn’t do that,” said Shah.

He says Xcel has made it clear, if there is a rebate – and the company won’t know for another year – no one will get it unless everyone meets the new code, “Xcel is a publicly-traded company. If they want it out of the goodness of their hearts to help our homeowners rebuild, they could do that yesterday.”

Shah says trustees will likely help by waiving sales and use taxes for fire victims, but he says with 80% of them underinsured, it won’t be enough, “One in seven homeowners lost their home and unless some other organizations in our state step up with some real money, we’re going to lose our community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4UGw_0eRnHqza00

(credit: CBS)

Louisville adopted a green building code before the fire and city council members say it will add $20,000 to the cost of rebuilding but Louisville’s code is far more stringent than the one Superior is considering.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Superior Board Of Trustees Pleads With Boulder County Over Marshall Fire Debris Removal Lawsuit

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4)– Homeowners wanting to rebuild after the Marshall Fire could be facing even longer delays after a lawsuit was filed over debris removal. Boulder County Commissioners chose DRC Emergency Services based out of Texas for the job. (credit: CBS) The deal called for work to get started at the beginning of March and be completed by July 1. Now a company named Digs is suing, claiming the county violated open meetings laws when it chose DRC Emergency Services for the job. Two members of the Superior Board of Trustees sent a letter to the county, stating that debris removal is essential...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

State Seeks Suggestions To Replace Names Of 28 Colorado Features Currently Named ‘Squaw’

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is asking for public input on more than two dozen Colorado features that are currently named “squaw,” a term that was declared derogatory by the federal government last year. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland issued Order No. 3404 on Nov. 19, 2021. The order began the process of removing ‘squaw’ from geographic names across the country. The order identified derogatory pejoratives referencing African-Americans and Japanese that were previously replaced. “The time has come to recognize that the term ‘squaw’ is no less derogatory than others which have been identified and should...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Unemployment Insurance Scams, Auto Services Among Top Consumer Complaints In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– The top consumer complaints filed in Colorado include unemployment insurance scams, retail sales related to COVID-19 and auto sales and services. This past year saw a 15% increase in the number of complaints filed from the year before to total nearly 14,000. (credit: CBS) This is National Consumer Protection Week. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser wants to make sure people know that help is available when they have consumer problems. “All the stress and all the trauma that sometimes people suffer can be avoided if people know how to protect themselves and if we hold accountable firms that are preying on people. And this is a critical part of our work standing up for people so people know they are not alone and on their own,” said Weiser. One thing that was not in the top ten list this year is robocalls. Weiser credits that to new technology available from phone providers.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

See The 5 Different Proposals For A New Name For Mount Evans In Colorado

By Anna Maria Basquez CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mount Blue Sky is one name that might replace Mount Evans after a long process happening through the state and Clear Creek County. The county will be inviting public commentary this Tuesday. (credit: CBS) Mount Blue Sky is among five potential names for the landmark of the gateway to the Rocky Mountains. ”The Southern Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribe supports (the name) Mount Blue Sky,” said Clear Creek County Commissioner Randy Wheelock. “They made that application to the federal government.” (credit: CBS) The process is a long one, however, Wheeler said. There are five proposals for the name...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, CO
Superior, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

‘Fresh Lo’ Community Project In Montbello Looks To Transform Vacant Lot Into Affordable Housing

DENVER (CBS4) – A community project in north Denver’s Montbello community is looking to transform a vacant parking lot into an affordable housing development. The Montbello Fresh local and equitable Lo Hub, or Fresh Lo for short, will be a 7-story building made of 97 one-, two-, and three-bedroom affordable housing units. The development will also have a two-story grocery store, retail stores, a cultural center, and office spaces. (credit: CBS) The Montbello Organizing Committee bought the 1.3-acre land for $600,000 and they hope their investment will pay off. “The purpose (of the Fresh Lo initiative) is bringing food security and arts and culture...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Chief Of RTD Police Announces Resignation

DENVER (CBS4) – The chief of RTD Police and Emergency Management is leaving the transportation district. (credit: RTD) Chief Robert Grado announced his resignation late last month and said his last day on the job will be March 11. Grado was been with the Regional Transportation District for more than 11 years and has served as chief since 2017.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Housing Authority Begins Radon Mitigation Installation In Public Housing Units

DENVER (CBS4) – After CBS4 Investigates found high radon levels in some Denver public housing units, the Denver Housing Authority is installing radon mitigation systems at the Columbine Homes public housing complex to protect residents. DHA plans to test, and mitigate as needed, every unit in its public housing portfolio over the next two years. Maria Chacón, a retired waitress, is one of the first residents to receive a mitigation system in her unit at Columbine Homes, located in Denver’s Valverde neighborhood off of Alameda Avenue, just to the west of Interstate 25. It was installed in February. “This is going to be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver’s Version Of Speed Dating Is Speed Housing: Matching 576 People With Homes In 100 Days

DENVER (CBS4)– You’ve probably heard of speed dating but the City of Denver has speed housing. The city received a windfall of COVID-19 funding last year from the federal government, including $127 million for housing programs. (credit: CBS) In an effort to stretch every dollar, the Department of Housing Stability decided to try something new. It assembled a brain trust of-sorts to execute a housing surge. Experts from dozens of organizations joined forces in a fast-tracked streamlined push to get people into housing. They met weekly, pooled resources, cut red tape, expedited applications, and moved 340 families – or 576 people –...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Building#Building Code#City Council#Board Of Trustees
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Begins Construction On Greenhouse To Grow Produce

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools has begun construction on a greenhouse to grow produce. That produce will be used for the school district’s cafeterias. (credit: Denver Public Schools) Denver voters approved funds to cover part of the costs. The rest is being covered by grants from the federal government and the City of Denver. (credit: Denver Public Schools) The greenhouse is located in the southwest part of the city. When it’s complete, it will not only be a source of thousands of pounds of produce but also a learning space for urban agriculture.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Saved For A Reason’: Colorado Doesn’t Track One Of The Leading Causes Of Death, Vail Woman Determined to Change That

DENVER (CBS4)– Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death but the State of Colorado doesn’t even recognize it as a disease, let alone collect data or spend any money on research. That would change under a bill at the state Capitol. (credit: Lynn Blake) This comes after a couple of hundred hospitals and ambulance companies in Colorado participated in a voluntary data collection effort last year, reporting more than 3,300 cardiac arrests, 87% of them resulting in death. Lynn Blake is one of those who beat the odds. She was 27 years old when she had a cardiac arrest. “I was...
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Tesla Makes Steps Toward Building In Colorado’s Mountain Communities

GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – A Tesla delivery and service center planned for 550 Plain Street in Gypsum is expected to break ground within the year and finish sometime in 2023. You won’t go to the center just west of Vail to buy a Tesla, but it will be a spot to get one sent to you or get one fixed. The town has done well to attract large companies to the comparatively smaller population-based municipality, boasting the “first rural Costco” in the nation. Adding Tesla to that list will be a welcome addition, according to Eagle County Commissioners. “That’s a goal we’ve...
GYPSUM, CO
CBS Denver

Gilpin County Bouncing Back After Hard Hits From Pandemic With Grand Opening Of Massive Casino

BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Monarch Casino Resort Spa has been open and functional for years now, but the grand opening this week finalized the last bits of the $400 million construction project over the last decade. (credit: CBS) “We are part of Colorado and we are here to make sure Colorado grows and thrives and that we are a huge part of Colorado’s success,” Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing at Monarch Casino Resort Spa said Wednesday. It’s a triumphant return to open business in the heavily gaming based economy for the mountain town. Gilpin County recorded a $6.5 millionloss out of...
GILPIN COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Colorado’s New Driver License Design Gets Lukewarm Reviews

DENVER (CBS4)– The new design for the Colorado driver license and ID card was revealed this week, but it appears the most popular element is the font. The winners in the Iconic Colorado driver’s license contest were selected out of 100 finalists with more than 400 entries and more than 55,000 Coloradans voted for their favorite design. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Revenue) For the front design, design winner Matt Nunez placed first with his Mount Sneffels entry, which received 26,520 votes or 47.56% of the total. For the back design, Gabriel Dupon placed first with his Sprague Lake entry, which received 19,989 votes or 35.85% of...
CBS Denver

Douglas County School Board Interviews Superintendent Finalists

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Controversy has plagued the Douglas County School board since a conservative majority took over. The board fired superintendent Corey Wise last month. Before Wise’s termination, several conservative school board members were accused of secretly meeting to push him out.(credit: CBS) That controversy entered a new phase Thursday as two finalist candidates for the superintendent position were interviewed by all the board members before an audience which appeared both in-person and online. One person was ordered out before the meeting even began. Then first up, candidate Erin Kane. After all the turmoil that has impacted the district, one question seemed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
40K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy