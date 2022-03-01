ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford County Schools Lift Mask Mandate, Effective March 1

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 7 days ago

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Board of Education on Monday voted unanimously to lift its mask mandate effective Tuesday, March 1.

The announcement comes after a state panel voted Friday to revoke a statewide mask mandate in Maryland schools, leaving it up to districts to decide on mandates. Masks will be optional in all public schools and school buses.

According to new COVID-19 metrics announced Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone in all but six Maryland counties can put their masks away if they want to.

The Baltimore County Board of education voted Friday to go mask-optional starting March 1. The Howard County Board of Education voted Thursday to do the same.

Masks have been optional for Anne Arundel County Public Schools students since Feb. 19 . As of Monday, students in the district are not required to mask up on buses.

Carroll County voted Friday to go mask optional effective immediately.

A decision from Baltimore City Schools is pending. The city’s mask mandate will lift March 1.

Maryland officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, even offering a $2 million lottery as an incentive for boosters.

CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Drops Below 2% For First Time In 7 Months

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in over seven months, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 2%, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health. The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 dipped to 1.9%, a 0.16% decrease since Wednesday and a 93.66% drop from a peak of nearly 30% in early January. Hospitalizations fell by 29 over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people hospitalized to 345. That represents one-tenth of the number of hospitalizations recorded during January’s surge. Of those patients, 267 are adults in acute care and another 71 are adults in intensive care....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Say They’re Prepared To Allocate Additional Resources For Potential Convoys

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said Thursday they’re prepared for convoys looking to disrupt local traffic to protest COVID-19 protocols and are coordinating with other agencies in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. to respond if needed. “Agencies will allocate personnel and additional resources based upon analysis of the situation to ensure safety on our roadways and minimize potential traffic disruptions throughout the region,” the Maryland State Police said in a statement. Troopers from the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Automotive Safety Enforcement Division are prepared “to address any violations of law and to maintain the free flow of traffic” in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Franchot Pushes For State Income Tax Credit To Incentivize Donations To Ukraine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot on Thursday urged the state’s General Assembly to pass emergency legislation to make a state income tax credit that would incentivize donations from residents and businesses to Ukraine. In a letter to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, Franchot the state is in a “sound fiscal position” to provide an income tax credit because of the state’s historic $4.5 billion budget surplus. Franchot said in the last week he has been contacted by numerous constituents who want to do their part to help Ukraine, a country in crisis after Russia...
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

Teachers, education professionals strike in Minneapolis

March 8 (UPI) -- Teachers and educational support professionals in Minneapolis went on strike Tuesday morning, which led to the closure of schools for nearly 30,000 students. It's the first strike in the district since 1970. The walkout was announced Monday night after union leaders said they were unable to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX59

Indiana reports 302 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 3.7%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

City Panel Approves Video Billboards In Some Downtown Locations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A city panel on Thursday approved placing video billboards at some locations downtown. By a vote of 6-2, the Baltimore Planning Commission approved the creation of a district for the digital signs, which boosters have compared to Times Square or Las Vegas. One board member abstained. The commission approved billboards at six proposed locations but tabled plans for five others, according to public notes from the meeting. Later this year, the first video boards will go up at: 30 S. Light St. 100 S. Charles St. 300 S. Charles St. 204 E. Lombard St. 55 Market Place 601 E. Pratt St. A second sign at 100 S....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rushern Baker Says He Would Declare State Of Emergency To Combat Baltimore Crime If Elected Governor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Democratic candidate Rushern Baker said Thursday he would declare a state of emergency to combat violent crime in Baltimore if he’s elected governor. By declaring a state of emergency, the government could unlock additional resources to combat what the former Prince George’s County executive called “a crisis” and one of the biggest challenges facing the state’s next executive. “More than 2,000 mostly young, Black men have been killed in Baltimore over the past eight years and if that’s not an emergency, then I don’t know what is,” Baker said in a statement. “You can guarantee that if this was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Red Cross Sets Up Center To Help Victims Of Silver Spring Explosion And Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The local Red Cross is running an emergency shelter to help families impacted by an explosion and fire at an apartment building in Silver Spring. Free assistance for anyone with “disaster-caused needs” is available at 1700 April Lane, the Red Cross of Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties said Friday. “Our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have suffered loss due to this horrific incident,” said Curt Luthye, executive director of the group. “Our trained volunteers stand ready to support those with disaster-caused needs, for as long as help is needed.” Volunteers with the organization responded to the scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts Go Mask Optional, Effective Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland judiciary announced Friday masks will be optional in all state courts effective Monday, March 7. Unvaccinated visitors are still encouraged to mask up. Other health measures such as entrance screening are no longer required. The administrative judges of the circuit courts and the District Court together in each county and Baltimore City will determine whether any health measures need to be taken in accordance with local health mandates. Institutions, districts and schools across Maryland have rescinded mask mandates as key COVID-19 metrics decline. The CDC last week released new metrics under which 70% of all Americans live in an area deemed “low risk.” The state continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, even offering a $2 million lottery as an incentive for boosters.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mask Mandate In Maryland State House And Other Offices To End Monday, Lawmakers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mask mandate in the Maryland State House and offices of the Maryland General Assembly will end on Monday, legislative leaders said. Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones announced the decision Thursday in their respective chambers. Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of the jurisdictions in the state are green, meaning there’s a low level of transmission and face coverings are no needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Ferguson said. Masks will be “encouraged but not required,” he said. Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 2% for the first time in seven months, and hospitalizations are down to 345, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health. “There are folks that are still very nervous about the environment and are encouraged to continue wearing their masks,” Ferguson said. Both Ferguson and Jones asked lawmakers and staffers to respect the decisions of people who choose to keep wearing a face covering. “This is the most uncertain time in the last hundred years, so everybody’s trying to navigate it,” Ferguson said. “Everybody has different feelings about it.”
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

1 Dead In 3-Alarm Fire At Baltimore Fuel Facility, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person died Monday morning in a three-alarm fire that broke out at a Baltimore fuel facility, authorities said. Four employees were working at the facility, located in the 5200 block of Curtis Avenue in Curtis Bay, about 7 a.m. when the fire started, officials said. Officials said one worker died in the fire. No other injuries were immediately reported. A building at the facility went up in flames about 7 a.m., the city firefighters’ union tweeted. By 8 a.m., firefighters had gotten most of the flames under control. A Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson said four employees were working at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student Planned To Make Mustard Gas At Urbana High School, Authorities Say

URBANA, Md. (WJZ) — A student at Urbana High School will face charges for his plot to concoct mustard gas at the school after watching a TikTok video on how to make the chemical compound, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The high school was evacuated and HAZMAT units responded at 8:15 a.m. Thursday after a student reportedly brought a hazardous substance into the building. Investigators found that the substance was bleach after a full sweep of the building. After the school was deemed clear, students were allowed to return from Urbana Middle School nearby. A 14-year-old student was transported by deputies to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. Investigators found that the student had watched a TikTok video on how to make mustard gas, and he then shared the video on Snapchat, telling others he planned to make the substance at school. The teen will be charged as a juvenile and charges are forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mustard gas is a type of chemical warfare agent that causes blistering of the skin and mucous membranes on contact. It was originally weaponized in WWI, the CDC said.
URBANA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland, Other States Agree To New Opioid Settlement With Purdue Pharma

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Purdue Pharma reached a nationwide settlement Thursday over its role in the opioid crisis, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion in a deal intended to staunch a flood of lawsuits facing the maker of OxyContin. The deal follows an earlier settlement that had been appealed by eight states, including Maryland and the District of Columbia. They agreed to sign on after the Sacklers kicked in more cash and accepted other terms. In exchange, the family would be protected from civil lawsuits. In all, the plan could be...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Students Use Braille Skills To Compete For Awards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Perry Hall students, a Bowie student, and a Woodbridge student beat out competitors from across Maryland to win the 13th annual Maryland Regional Braille Challenge on Saturday. Sujan Dhakal of Perry Hall, Naomi Jean Mills of Woodbridge, Eniola Osunkoya of Perry Hall, and Henry Tucker of Bowie won awards for their performance in the event, which was hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind and the Maryland State Department of Education, according to Dotty Raynor, a spokesperson The Maryland School for the Blind. And Elizabeth Ricobonno of Baltimore was named “most improved participant,” Raynor said in a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pittman To Testify In Support Of Bill To Study Health And Economic Impacts Of Development Near BWI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said he will testify Wednesday in support of a bill creating a commission to study the health and environmental impacts of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Since the 2015 implementation of the FAA’s Next Generation Air Transportation System, which allows for more flights in the air by using satellite instead of radar, planes have taken lower approaches to the airport and the noise for nearby communities has gotten worse, he said. He said impacts on residents include sleep disruption, lower academic performance for children, anxiety and high blood pressure. “So this commission would be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Department Of Public Works Launches New Recycling Campaign

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works wants to make it easier for people to tell the difference between the items they should or should not be putting in their recycling bin. A new effort, known as “Feet on the Street,” will help Baltimoreans divvy up their trash properly. As part of that effort, sanitation workers will be checking recycling containers in neighborhoods where they have observed high amounts of contamination over the next two months. “This campaign is designed to help residents understand what goes in our recycling cart and what goes in our municipal green trash can,” Jennifer...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lawmakers Gather In Dundalk To Draw Attention To Maryland’s Crumbling Bridges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s lawmakers gathered next to a structurally deficient overpass in Dundalk on Monday to draw attention to the state’s crumbling infrastructure, which a new influx of federal funds aims to repair. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski stood next to an overpass in Dundalk to highlight the importance of those repairs. Today I was joined by @SenatorCardin, @ChrisVanHollen, @RepSarbanes and @BaltCoExec in #MD02’s Dundalk to highlight the $409+M coming to #Maryland over the next 5 years to repair and replace aging and...
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials Identify Worker Killed In Baltimore Fuel Facility Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the worker killed in Monday’s fire at a Baltimore fuel facility as 52-year-old Earnest Cooper. Cooper was one of four employees working at Petroleum Management, Inc., in the 5200 block of Curtis Avenue, shortly before 7 a.m. Monday when the facility went up in flames, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. The group was working outside the facility when the fire broke out. At some point, Cooper’s coworkers saw the flames engulf the 52-year-old but they were unable to intervene. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. “This is truly a tragic situation,” Baltimore City Fire...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Congressional Delegation Announces $1.7B Federal Loan To Advance Purple Line Construction

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland’s congressional delegation on Thursday announced a $1.7 billion federal loan to advance the construction of the Purple Line light-rail project in Washington’s inner suburbs. The project will connect New Carrollton in Prince George’s County to Bethesda in Montgomery County with a 16-mile East-West light rail line that will have 21 stations. It will join all three MARC lines and connect multiple metro stations. The project has faced significant delays since construction started in 2017, including a labor dispute that was resolved in 2020. U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Anthony G. Brown...
MARYLAND STATE
