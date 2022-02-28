Boost your confidence with a whiter, brighter smile

So we've seen vintage-inspired furniture trends like Newstalgia and Avant Basic blowing up Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. Yet, I have to admit: This all feels a little transient, yeah? Don’t get me wrong—I’m here for the nostalgic look. Not only is it edgy and retro in all the right ways, but it can bring a warm, sentimental aura to your home (which is something we all need as we enter yet another year of this COVID-19 carnival). But before you redo everything to fit an of-the-moment aesthetic, I'd like to encourage you to ease into things with one statement piece. Particularly, a piece of furniture that's trending yet has timeless lines, so you can update its surroundings—new paint, new accessories—and a decade later, it still feels fresh. Intrigued? Welcome to the wonderful world of jewel tones.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 17 DAYS AGO