Clackamas County Sheriff's Office seeks info on missing youths

Hailey Prouty and Matthew Finney, both 16, left home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and are thought to be together

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding two missing youths, Hailey Prouty and Matthew Finney.

Prouty, 16, left her home on Southeast 70th Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and has not returned. She is thought to be with Finney, 16, who left his school in Estacada the same day and has also not returned home.

Prouty is without prescribed medication that can be life threatening if not taken.

Those who see Prouty and Finney are asked to call 911. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-723-4949 or clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case # 22-003900 and 22-003910.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.