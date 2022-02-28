Keller announces he will not seek reelection to Congress

Keller

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller Monday announced he will not seek reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Keller, 56, R-Middleburg, currently represents the 12th Congressional District. However, the recently approved new congressional district maps resulted in Keller’s district being dramatically changed and he now resides in the newly constituted 9th Congressional District. That seat is held by Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, who has announced he is running for reelection this year.

“With control of Congress — and the direction of our nation — at stake, this election is bigger than any one person,” Keller said. “Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House, holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative governor.

“To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania’s Republican Congressional Delegation.”

Keller went on to say, “The liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court did the Commonwealth a great injustice when it once again overstepped its authority and selected a partisan map favoring Democrats. Make no mistake, this map — submitted by a national Democrat group — intends to diminish the voices of conservative voters in central and northeast Pennsylvania. As I said last week, I am not going to let that happen.”

Keller said he has always promised to take the values of the people he represents to government.

“Those values include God, family, country, hard work and honesty,” Keller said. “My lifetime of work has reflected that.

Keller said he and his team will continue to work to provide the constituents of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District with the highest level of service.

“Representing the values of the outstanding people of central and northeast Pennsylvania, who go to work every day and get the job done, has been the privilege of a lifetime,” Keller said. “Thank you to everyone who has allowed me to do it.”