The Colorado Rapids have plenty of talent in the pipeline, and on Friday, they called up another. The Rapids announced they had signed Jackson Travis to a four-year Homegrown Player deal with two club options. The 18-year-old left back becomes the first player to play in MLS Next before signing a Homegrown Player deal. MLS Next is an elite youth soccer league managed and controlled by MLS.

MLS ・ 14 HOURS AGO