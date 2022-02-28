Elden Ring Still Has the Heart of a Souls Game with Compromise of Alternatives

The lore of FromSoftware's "Souls" universe is difficult to parse. "Demon's Souls" had a difficult road to and almost didn't get produced, but it eventually made it to shelves and helped established the FromSoftware style of incredibly complex, brutally difficult games. Death is inevitable, and just completing the games is an accomplishment. "Elden Ring" is no different, as it comes with its own set of nuanced lore nestled within a sprawling world of challenges and mighty bosses. And while many of FromSoftware's titles have separate sets of mythology that dictate how the world works, some elements bind the settings together in subtle ways – or sometimes, not so subtle ways. All of FromSoftware's titles have one thing in common, and the question isn't what it is, but who.

