South Park is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and it wouldn't be a celebration without some music so, on Monday, South Park released an orchestral performance of one of the long-running animated series' iconic songs, "Chocolate Salty Balls". In the video, which was released on YouTube, and you can check out for yourself below. a 30-piece orchestra offers up a fresh take on the "classic" tune and even Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny approve. The characters enjoy the performance from the audience.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO