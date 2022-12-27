NBA MVP race 2022-23: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo battling for Michael Jordan Trophy

In a rare feat, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the NBA MVP award in back-to-back seasons. Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird are the only players to have won three years in a row. Is Jokic on that same level?

The Joker faces a long list of proven and unproven talent looking to steal his trophy in the 2022-23 season, including Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and several others.

With the regular season in full swing, we dive into our NBA MVP rankings down below. There’s even an extra incentive to win the award this season, as it’s the first year of ‘ The Michael Jordan Trophy ‘.

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats : 31.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.7 SPG, 50% FG, 35% 3PT, 27.1 PER

The only player on this list with a zero percent chance of winning, Gilgeous-Alexander is stuck on a rebuilding team, but he’s doing his best to keep the OKC Thunder relevant. No one has gotten to the charity stripe more than SGA, which has increased his efficiency, and he’s still playing top-notch defense. He’s on track to make his first All-Star game, and maybe next year he becomes a viable NBA MVP contender.

9. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson stats : 25.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 60% FG, 33% 3PT, 25.4 PER

Williamson has used all the criticism he’s received over the past year-plus while sidelined with injury and taken it out on his on-court opponents, showing he’s back to being the explosive athlete the NBA fell in love with. While his numbers really aren’t any different than what we saw during his All-Star season as a 20-year-old, he’s undoubtedly the best player on the Pelicans, who are playing lights-out so far.

8. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant stats : 26.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 7.9 APG, 45% FG, 33% 3PT, 23.1 PER

One of the top choices to win his first MVP award coming into the season, we’ve seen Morant once again put the Grizzlies on a strong track for the playoffs. He leads his team in several categories but still hasn’t improved as a shooter or cut down on turnovers, keeping him from catapulting up these rankings.

7. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell stats : 28.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 49% FG, 41% 3PT, 23.6 PER

Mitchell switched teams from a successful yet disappointing five-year tenure in Utah and immediately became the Cavaliers’ best player, putting them on track to do damage in the playoffs. The change of scenery appears to be working wonders for Mitchell, as he’s raised his scoring average and is shooting a whopping 41% from distance. He has an outside shot at winning his first MVP trophy.

6. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant stats : 30 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.3 APG, 56% FG, 37% 3PT, 26.8 PER

Don’t look now, but suddenly the Brooklyn Nets have climbed out of the gutter, and Kevin Durant is a big reason why. He’s shooting a red-hot 56% from the floor, which is unheard of for a non-big. He may be 34 years old, but Durant’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, and he only seems to be getting better with age, for now.

5. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid stats : 33.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 4.5 APG, 52% FG, 1.6 BPG, 30.1 PER

Since becoming the No. 3 overall pick back in 2014, Embiid has accomplished nearly everything on the basketball court. Yet, two of the biggest goals he’s had, he’s yet to reach, such as winning the NBA Finals and adding an MVP trophy to his showcase. He’s leading the NBA in scoring so far while providing excellent defense for the 76ers. Embiid’s a good bet to become a stronger MVP candidate as the season goes on, provided he stays healthy.

4. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic stats : 32.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 8.7 APG, 49% FG, 35% 3PT, 30.5 PER

You almost have to feel bad for Luka Doncic. He’s the best player on arguably a bad team. Well, that may be unfair, as the Dallas Mavericks aren’t terrible, but without Doncic, they would be. He’s the only player in basketball to average north of 30 PPG while also chipping in at least eight rebounds and assists per game. He does it all for the Mavs, and it still isn’t enough. He’ll remain in the MVP convo but doesn’t have a chance at winning unless Dallas improves their record.

3. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum stats : 30.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.1 APG, 47% FG, 35% 3PT, 25.3 PER

We already knew Jayson Tatum was one of the best all-around players in the NBA, including on defense. But he’s somehow taken his game to new heights in his sixth season with the Celtics, pushing above 30 PPG for the first time in his career. If he can keep this pace up, it’s hard not to see the C’s returning to the NBA Finals for another deep postseason run.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats : 31.2 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 5.1 APG, 53% FG, 25% 3PT, 28.1 PER

Like our MVP frontrunner, Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks to one of the best records in the Eastern Conference. He’s doing so by posting new career highs in scoring while being the only player to average 30 points and 10 rebounds per game. No one is slowing the Greek Freak down when he gets a full head of steam, especially if a third MVP trophy is within his grasp.

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic stats : 25.4 PPG, 11 RPG, 9.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, 61% FG, 33% 3PT, 32.2 PER

Not only is Jokic leading the top team in the Western Conference, he’s nearly averaging a triple-double, with his assist rate at an all-time high. He’s also fresh off an incredible 40-point, 27-rebound game, which just sounds unfair. He’s not playing high schoolers, he’s playing against NBA talent that is supposed to be on his level, but no one is. Already having won two previous trophies, once again, Jokic is our NBA MVP.

