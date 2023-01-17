NBA MVP race 2022-23: Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid battling to win Michael Jordan Trophy

In a rare feat, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić has won the NBA MVP award in back-to-back seasons. Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird are the only players to have won three years in a row. Is Jokic on that same level?

The Joker faces a long list of proven and unproven talent looking to steal his trophy in the 2022-23 season, including Luka Dončić, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and several others.

With the regular season in full swing, we dive into our NBA MVP rankings down below. There’s even an extra incentive to win the award this season, as it’s the first year of ‘ The Michael Jordan Trophy ‘.

Related: Top 50 NBA players of 2023

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats : 30.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.6 APG, 51% FG, 36% 3PT, 27.1 PER

By far the best player on what’s been a tanking team for each of the past two seasons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doing his best to will the Oklahoma City Thunder into a competitor. Not only is SGA proving to be a top-scoring threat, but he’s become much more efficient, getting to the free throw line more often than any other NBA player. The blocks and steals are simply a bonus.

9. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell stats : 28.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 48% FG, 39% 3PT, 23.2 PER

Mitchell switched teams from a successful yet disappointing five-year tenure in Utah and immediately became the Cavaliers’ best player, putting them on track to do damage in the playoffs. The change of scenery appears to be working wonders for Mitchell, as he’s raised his scoring average and is shooting a new career-high 39% from distance. His 71-point effort to beat the Bulls in OT was incredible, even if he may have gotten some assistance from referees , but still, he was the one shooting the shots, and they kept falling. Mitchell’s impressed, but he’s unlikely to be an MVP winner this year.

Related: NBA games today

8. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant stats : 27.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 8 APG, 46% FG, 31% 3PT, 23.6 PER

One of the top choices to win his first MVP award coming into the season, we’ve seen Morant once again put the Grizzlies on a strong track for the playoffs. He leads his team in several categories but still hasn’t improved as a shooter or cut down on turnovers, keeping him from catapulting up these rankings. Plus, off-court troubles could bring more issues down the road for one of the NBA’s most talented athletes, diminishing his odds to win the MVP even further. But for now, he’s firmly in the back-half of longshot candidates.

Related: Updated NBA power rankings

7. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Domantas Sabonis stats : 18.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 7.3 APG, 60% FG, 37% 3PT, 22.9 PER

When the Sacramento Kings made the surprising decision to trade Tyrese Haliburton, many fans were upset seeing a top talent head out the door. But they managed to get a two-time All-Star in Domantas Sabonis, who’s only now become an MVP candidate. He’s leading the NBA in rebounding and has the Kings positioning for a playoff spot for the first time since 2006. Averaging career highs in rebounds and assists, Sabonis is putting together an incredible season.

6. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant stats : 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 55% FG, 37% 3PT, 26.5 PER

The Brooklyn Nets have climbed out of the gutter to become a top threat in the East, and Kevin Durant is a big reason why. He’s shooting a red-hot 55% from the floor, which is unheard of for a non-big. He may be 34 years old, but Durant’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, and he only seems to be getting better with age, for now. Yet, now that Durant has suffered a knee injury and is set to miss at least a few weeks, his MVP candidacy could be dying.

Related: Early 2022-23 NBA Playoff and championship predictions

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats : 31 PPG, 12 RPG, 5.3 APG, 52% FG, 25% 3PT, 27 PER

Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks to one of the best records in the Eastern Conference. He’s doing so by posting new career highs in scoring while being the only player to average 30 points and 10 rebounds per game. No one is slowing the Greek Freak down when he gets a full head of steam, especially if a third MVP trophy is within his grasp, but he has some ground to make up with so many other strong competitors.

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum stats : 31.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.4 APG, 46% FG, 35% 3PT, 24.6 PER

We already knew Jayson Tatum was one of the best all-around players in the NBA, including on defense. But he’s somehow taken his game to new heights in his sixth season with the Celtics, pushing above 30 PPG for the first time in his career. If he can keep this pace up, it’s hard not to see the C’s returning to the NBA Finals for another deep postseason run. Yet an MVP Trophy could be headed his way too.

Related: NBA standings

3. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Dončić stats : 33 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 8.4 APG, 49% FG, 35% 3PT, 29.8 PER

We haven’t seen many stretches like the one Luka Dončić went on earlier this season. After becoming the first player ever to post a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game, Dončić’s numbers have continued to soar. But such a heavy workload with the Mavericks may have also caused the top NBA MVP candidate to get injured, as he’s now dealing with an ankle sprain and could be looking at missing some time.

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid stats : 33.4 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG, 53% FG, 1.7 BPG, 30.6 PER

Since becoming the No. 3 overall pick back in 2014, Embiid has accomplished nearly everything on the basketball court. Yet, two of the biggest goals he’s had, he’s yet to reach, such as winning the NBA Finals and adding an MVP trophy to his showcase. He leads the NBA in scoring while providing excellent defense for the 76ers. Embiid’s a good bet to become a stronger MVP candidate as the season goes on, provided he stays healthy.

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokić stats : 25.1 PPG, 11 RPG, 9.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 62% FG, 37% 3PT, 32.3 PER

In most seasons, Nikola Jokić would be a runaway NBA MVP candidate, but there are several others who just won’t go away. The Joker is oh so close to averaging a triple-double, which is generally unheard of, but not everyone can be a two-time MVP like Jokić. Chances are, the Mavericks will continue to be a slightly above-average team, whereas the Nuggets will continue to thrive, giving Jokić the edge in the long run.

Related: Highest-paid NBA players of 2023

More must-reads: