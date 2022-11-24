ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA MVP race 2022-23: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo battling early on

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 4 days ago

In a rare feat, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the NBA MVP award in back-to-back seasons. Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird are the only players to have won three years in a row. Is Jokic on that same level?

The Joker faces a long list of proven and unproven talent looking to steal his trophy in the 2022-23 season, including Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and several others.

With the regular season already almost a quarter of the way through, we dive into our NBA MVP rankings down below.

10. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kevin Durant stats (2022): 29.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.3 APG, 53% shooting, 32% 3-point, 26.5 PER

The Brooklyn Nets may not be on top of the East, or anywhere close, but once again, it’s not because of KD. Despite battling through some long-range consistency, Durant is who he’s always been. A knockdown shooter and one of the best all-around scorers in the game of basketball. If he continues to dominate, yet his teammates keep letting him down, it wouldn’t come as a shock for the 12-time NBA All-Star to put in another trade request .

9. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ja Morant stats (2022): 28.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 7.0 APG, 47% shooting, 38% 3-point, 25.6 PER

A popular candidate to catapult up the list of NBA MVP candidates, Morant has had some spectacular performances early on, mixed in with some poor shooting days. If Morant can become more consistent in his fourth season, there’s no reason why the 23-year-old athlete can’t rise up the ranks.

8. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Anthony Davis stats (2022): 26.4 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 56% shooting, 2.1 BPG, 29.7 PER

The Lakers may be having a terrible season, but it’s not due to poor play from ‘The Brow’. Leading the NBA in rebounds per game, Davis is off to a ridiculously good start to his season. On the 22nd, Davis became the first player to post at least 35 points, 20 rebounds, 5 steals, and 5 blocks . Those are video game numbers, but for Davis, it’s reality.

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats (2022): 31.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.0 APG, 52% shooting, 39% 3-point, 28.3 PER

The growth we’ve seen from SGA since he was selected 11th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers has been incredible. Always a defensive pest, Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to make strides on that end of the court, averaging a total of 3.2 stocks per game while also becoming one of the league’s best scorers. The Thunder are winning a bit more than last season, but it’s still not enough to make SGA the MVP favorite.

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Stephen Curry stats (2022): 32.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.1 APG, 52% shooting, 44% 3-point, 30.6 PER

It’s early, so we don’t put much stock into Golden State stumbling out of the gates. They had a really long season, winning the NBA Finals and playing a total of 104 games. Once they get back into the swing of things, Curry and the Warriors will get back to ruling the world. For now, just appreciate the fact that the 6-foot-2 Baby-Faced Assassin is somehow pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game.

5. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Nikola Jokic stats (2022): 21.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 61% shooting, 28% 3-point, 30 PER

Not only are the Nuggets starting to strike gold, but the Joker has also been doing his thing, coming close to averaging a triple-double this season. Yet, with Jamal Murray’s return to the lineup in addition to Michael Porter Jr. feeling more confident, we’ve seen Jokic’s scoring numbers drop. It’s a big reason why he’s not higher on this MVP list.

4. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
  • Donovan Mitchell stats (2022): 29.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 49% shooting, 41% 3-point, 24.6 PER

It turns out, Spida just needed to start crawling on a new web to get into the MVP conversation. He’s instantly become the alpha in Cleveland since joining the Cavs via trade, where Mitchell’s posting career-highs in points, assists, and stocks (steals + blocks) per game. Not only that, he’s shooting an incredible 41% from distance. Mitchell’s off to a fantastic start.

3. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Jayson Tatum stats (2022): 30.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 4.6 APG, 47% shooting, 35% 3-point, 25.6 PER

A strange coaching situation to open the season hasn’t impacted Tatum negatively in any way. After a strong showing during Boston’s playoff run, we’re seeing the 24-year-old forward maintain his momentum in the early stretch of the 2022-23 season as well. With the Celtics off to another strong start, Tatum is firmly in the conversation to be an MVP candidate.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2022): 30.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.4 APG, 52% shooting, 22% 3-point, 27.5 PER

Capable of playing any position on the floor, the Greek Freak is not only very versatile but he’s also a powerful all-around player. Already a two-time MVP, with the Milwaukee Bucks in control of one of the NBA’s best records, Antetokounmpo could be well on his way to adding to his trophy case.

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Luka Doncic stats (2022): 33.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 8.1 APG, 49% shooting, 28% 3-point, 32.6 PER

If you’re looking for a newcomer to win MVP, look no further than Doncic. Still just 23 years old, Doncic is incredibly still improving his game, but what we see already is good enough for him to lead the way. A constant triple-double threat, not having Jalen Brunson in the backcourt has only led to an even higher scoring output from the Slovenian legend. Leading the NBA in scoring, Doncic is an easy frontrunner to win the Maurice Podoloff Trophy (MVP). There’s only one player averaging north of 30 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, his name, is Luka Doncic.

