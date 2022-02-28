ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Is Heavy Duty, Doc! Electrified DeLorean Teased, Expected This Year

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years you've heard and read the many rumors suggesting a potential return for the iconic 1980s DeLorean gullwing, stainless-steel-bodied sports-car, and 2022 looks like the year it may finally show face. That is, according to the Delorean Motor Company's website offering breaking updates to fans who sign up for notifications,...

www.motortrend.com

MotorTrend Magazine

Ford's Secret GN34 Supercar Was Supposed to Kick Ferrari's Ass

It's true: In the '80s, Ford aimed to make a sultry-looking supercar with better grip and handling than anything else on the road, including the Ferrari Testarossa and Lamborghini Countach, along with best-in-class ride quality and easy-to-live-with practicality. And the best part is would all come at same price as a Chevrolet Corvette or Porsche 944. And it came close to reality … before being dropped in favor of an SUV. This is the story of that car, the GN34.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1934 Ford Roadster Hides Mopar Powerhouse

This incredible car was the first step to the incredible Ford performance lineage and now sports a very different powertrain. The 1930s were an incredible time for the original American automotive manufacturer we all know, Ford. Prohibition had birthed the need for a reliable and robust V8 car for moonshines who needed to transport beverages while evading the police. These wild hotrodders began buying these cars left and right until 1933 when prohibition was abolished, and the American people were free to drink once again. Those old beer-loving speed-junkies needed a way to spend all of their cash as many of them went legit with the alcohol business and began racing their cars at local dirt roads and tracks. This birthed the NASCAR racing series, which has a very obvious stake in our modern automotive culture. Today, we will look at the car that made all of this possible. This is a 1934 Roadster, and while it may not have a Ford v8 under the hood, it certainly shows off its high-speed history incredibly well.
CARS
Motorious

1968 Porsche 911 Targa Top Is The Ultimate Track-Focused Sports Car

Take your buddies out for a spin in this pristine Porsche sports car legend with more than enough style and performance to put a smile on anyone's face. Porsche is one of the biggest bands to ever come out of Germany. They combined over a century of automotive engineering with the sort of style and performance you could only find from the insanely-popular Volkswagen Beetle designers. These cars were insanely popular for their time, and they still boast the same features that made it that way in the first place. One such model that made such a significant impact on the automotive world is the 911 which was the first of its kind to utilize German engineering for the sole purpose of creating a lightweight sports car. This car is a four-speed Sportmatic, a very rare transmission for this model.
CARS
State
Texas State
Motorious

700-Horsepower Camaro Built To The Teeth Without Boost

Big block Chevy Camaro blows away the competition with nothing more than a gigantic engine. Since its conception in 1966, the Chevrolet Camaro has become one of America’s favorite pony cars. This comes from the reputation that it holds as a tire-burning, mustang-eating, monster which destroys all competition in its path and looks good doing it. The first generation of Camaro came out of the sheer desire to be the best of the best in the American pony car industry. Of course, Chevrolet’s biggest competitor at the time was the Ford Mustang so they went to work building a car that could rival the wild pony. That same energy has held strong throughout the many years of production of this vehicle and as such has built a large army of Camaro and Chevy fans alike. This car seems to be the perfect example of what a Camaro-loving car enthusiast is willing to do to see his passion come to life. The only thing you'd have to do with this car is work it over with some Lithium car care products, and you'd be good to go!
CARS
Fox News

Stellantis reveals first electric Jeep, says Ram EV pickup will be 'the best'

Jeep has taken the wraps off of the first of two all-electric models coming to its lineup soon. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Jeep parent Stellantis, said Tuesday during a presentation on the automaker's long-term strategic outlook that the SUV will be on sale early next year, referring to it as a "lifestyle family" vehicle, and added that an pure off-road Jeep would be joining it for the 2024 model year.
CARS
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer RS: Live Photo Gallery

General Motors revealed the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer earlier this month, showing off revisions to the exterior and interior. Now, GM Authority is getting up close and personal with the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer RS in the following Live Photo Gallery. Captured on the floor of the 2022 Chicago Auto...
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

The History Of America’s Most Rebellious Muscle Car: The GTO

This car was the epitome of power and performance in the 1960s but what happened to the beloved GTO we all know and love?. 1964 was a pivotal year in the American automotive industry as the ideal American spirit had shifted from the more conservative/stoic persona of the 1940s to the rebellious nature of the 1960s. This meant that the nation's youth were imitating their favorite rock stars, freedom fighters, and public figures in spitting in the face of subtlety. Everything from the clothes people wore to their cars were rocking brightly colored paint, powerful presentation, and a rock n' roll style! The first car to try out this rebellious attitude was the iconic Pontiac GTO which broke all of the rules at GM just to make the point that people want performance. These things were tiny for their time, and one man named John Delorean saw the potential for something huge under the hood.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Camaro Set To Lose A Cool Feature

While it isn't as popular as strong-selling rivals from Ford and Dodge, the Chevrolet Camaro is still a great muscle car. Powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the range-topping 650-horsepower ZL1 can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds when equipped with the paddle-shift automatic transmission.
CARS
#Delorean Motor Company#Dmc Delorean#Deloreans#San Antonio#Vehicles#This Is Heavy Duty#Superbowl
TheStreet

Jeep Has a Big Surprise for Ford, GM and Rivian

The race to win over consumers eager to convert to electric vehicles is about to heat up once again. The SUV market, one of the most lucrative and competitive, is about to welcome a new competitor, and not the least. Their name will undoubtedly push or even encourage the current leaders -- Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and to a lesser extent Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report -- to redouble their efforts.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Canyon To Feature New Steering Wheel Design

The 2023 GMC Canyon will debut a brand-new third generation for the pickup nameplate, introducing a wealth of changes and updates over the 2022 model year, among them a brand-new cabin space featuring a new steering wheel design. As GM Authority covered earlier this month, a prototype 2023 GMC Canyon...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Will Stop Manufacturing The Chevy Onix In Mexico

General Motors has just announced that it will stop manufacturing the Chevy Onix at the San Luis Potosí plant, located right in the center of Mexico. Surprisingly, the automaker announced the drastic corporate decision in the Latin country’s media, reporting that it will end Mexican production of Chevrolet‘s most modern subcompact car in the middle of this year.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
Road & Track

A Rare Pre-War Mercedes Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $2.8 Million on Bring a Trailer

It hasn't even been two months since a 250-mile Porsche Carrera GT sold on Bring a Trailer for $2 million, setting a record as the most expensive car ever sold through an online auction. The record didn't stand for long. This rare pre-war Mercedes just sold on Bring a Trailer for an incredible $2.8 million, shattering the Porsche's price and setting a new high-water mark for online car sales.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

The new Ford Ranger Raptor gets a proper twin-turbo V6 engine

Ford’s next-gen Raptor will arrive later this year with a petrol-powered 284bhp V6. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. When Ford launched the first Ranger Raptor pick-up a few years ago, we loved everything about it....
CARS
gmauthority.com

1988 Hoonigan Camaro ZZ632 At SEMA: Live Photo Gallery

In the world of muscle cars, bigger is better, and Chevy isn’t one to shy away from giving the people what they want. In fact, just last year at the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the Bow Tie brand unveiled the ZZ632 Big Block V8, a behemoth crate engine overflowing with cubic inches and the power to match. Now, we’re checking out what it looks like under the hood – or rather, out of the hood of a 1988 Chevy Camaro.
CARS
Fast Company

Rivian apologizes for trying to upcharge preordered SUVs and trucks

Rivian Automotive is apologizing to customers and walking back its price hikes on existing preorders of its electric vehicles, which earlier this week the company said would cost up to $20,000 more than buyers were originally quoted. The price hikes, rolled out on Tuesday, spurred immediate outrage from consumers. The...
BUSINESS

