ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

You've heard of helicopter moms, but what's a unicorn mom?

By Colin Martin
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CLtV_0eRn9A2H00

There are a handful of different mothering and parenting styles with commonly used nicknames, like soccer mom and helicopter mom. But have you ever heard of unicorn mom?

Urban Dictionary, the online home for slang words and phrases, defines unicorn mom as : "a mother who's not perfect, enjoys alcohol, has a sense of humor and couldn't care less what you think."

"I just love my new Unicorn Mom friend Bianca, she always makes me laugh," an example sentence said.

A unicorn mom appears to be fun and carefree, while soccer moms and helicopter moms have gotten somewhat of a bad reputation over time.

Do you know any mothers or parents that could fit this description? Urban Dictionary allows users to add example definitions or sentences, so feel free to submit your definition of any word or phrase. In fact, the Urban Dictionary motto is "define your world."

Soccer mom i s defined by Urban Dictionary as: "a white middle or upper-middle class woman in her mid-20's to mid-40's with the following characteristics," and then lists 10 different traits that could apply.

Example No. 2 says that a soccer mom's "husband is a rather bland person that works as a family practice doctor, attorney, computers, selling pharmaceuticals, or other office drone." Example No. 4 goes on to say that a soccer mom's "favorite hobbies that don't involve her kids usually include drinking Starbucks, shopping at Kohl's or Old Navy, or gossiping with friends."

Helicopter parent is a bit easier to understand, as Merriam-Wesbter defines it as : "a parent who is overly involved in the life of his or her child."

"The mom of this local family is a helicopter parent extraordinaire who wants our kids to be friends and travel together," a Sept. 9, 2021 example sentence said.

Comments / 46

mamabear85
4d ago

why are soccer moms considered to be only white???? I have seen plenty of parents of all and I mean ALL different races.... that's pretty racist to be making that statement... but hey making racial jokes for whites is culturally accepting right??? bc all soccer moms r only white....

Reply(5)
18
Bella Boots
5d ago

sounds more like a mom that should not have children that making excuses for her bad behavior.

Reply(1)
23
Shadow71
4d ago

I always considered a unicorn to be a woman who joins a couple for a 3-way.

Reply(2)
20
Related
NBC News

Ukraine rejects Russian offer to let civilians flee its assault — to Russia

Ukraine dismissed Russian promises to let civilians flee its forces' assault on major cities Monday after Moscow offered humanitarian corridors that led to Russia itself or its close ally Belarus. Russia announced a cease-fire and said it was offering routes for safe passage out of the capital Kyiv, the southern...
POLITICS
The Hill

7 dead in tornado near Des Moines

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
DES MOINES, IA
The Hill

House working on bill to ban Russian oil imports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter Sunday that the House is exploring legislative options to isolate Russia, including a ban on Russian oil and energy. "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopter Mom#Soccer Mom#Pharmaceuticals#Starbucks#Urban Dictionary Motto
Reuters

Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine even if prospects poor: Bennett

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday after returning from surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing the government's good relations...
IMMIGRATION
FOXBusiness

Russia-Ukraine: Gas prices top $4 per gallon for first time since 2008

The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline crossed the $4 mark for the first time since 2008 on Sunday, up almost 50 cents since Russia invaded Ukraine less than two weeks ago. The national average, which hit $4.009 on Sunday, according to AAA, is about 10...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy