The 19-year-old woman facing three counts of vehicular homicide following a deadly Richland crash early last Sunday morning has posted bond. Duong, who was found by a witness behind the wheel of her black Acura, which was nearly split in half following a crash, also posted $250K bond. Earlier in the week, her bail was set very high because Benton County Prosecutors said she was a "risk" to the community.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO