2022's 10 Best-Performing Stocks

Take a share of crypto mining profits with these stocks. Skip the crypto mining rigs and invest directly in mining stocks. The cryptocurrency ecosystem is expanding and innovating all the time, making it an appealing area of investment now. One way to gain exposure to digital assets is by investing in crypto mining stocks. Crypto mining is necessary to keep the blockchain running — it involves validating transactions on a platform's blockchain network. Crypto miners are rewarded with new coins in exchange for validating transactions by solving complex mathematical equations. There are several miners on the market that are leaders in this space, creating sustainable ways to maintain operations. If you are curious about the technologies that power cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and the companies behind them, read on for a list of the best crypto mining stocks on the market.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO