2022's 10 Best-Performing Stocks

Sales benefited from higher pandemic-related demand for mobile devices, home theater equipment, and appliances in Q3. The retailer benefited from more people continuing to sustainably work and entertain at home during this time. While customers returned to stores, digital sales were still more than double pre-pandemic levels, and phone, chat, and in-home sales also continued to grow y-o-y. In addition, the company’s profitability increased despite rising supply chain costs and the management team boosted its outlook for a third straight time this year. That said, we expect this growth momentum to continue into Q4 as well. The holiday quarter usually sees high demand in areas such as video game hardware, appliances, and mobile phones.
