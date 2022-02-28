ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022's 10 Best-Performing Stocks

By Wayne Duggan
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best-performing stocks of 2022 have shrugged off global market weakness. These stocks have generated the best returns in 2022. The stock market is off to a shaky start to 2022. Fears over persistently high inflation, aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, and geopolitical conflict between Russia...

money.usnews.com

CNBC

North Korea, China and the U.S. are closely watching South Korea's election

A conservative victory for South Korea's upcoming presidential election could see the country adopt a rigid stance on North Korea and China, potentially igniting fresh tensions in the Asia-Pacific. Given North Korea's ongoing missile activity and anti-China sentiment at home, foreign policy matters are expected to affect public sentiment. With...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Nvidia's Quarter Shows Why It's the Best Tech Stock to Beat Inflation

Consumers are paying more because of inflation but companies are also seeing higher costs. Nvidia's accelerating growth in the data center makes it a good stock to consider in this environment. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio is cut in half, making the stock a relatively better value than blue chips. You’re...
STOCKS
Forbes

Will Best Buy’s Stock Rise Following Its Q4 Results?

Sales benefited from higher pandemic-related demand for mobile devices, home theater equipment, and appliances in Q3. The retailer benefited from more people continuing to sustainably work and entertain at home during this time. While customers returned to stores, digital sales were still more than double pre-pandemic levels, and phone, chat, and in-home sales also continued to grow y-o-y. In addition, the company’s profitability increased despite rising supply chain costs and the management team boosted its outlook for a third straight time this year. That said, we expect this growth momentum to continue into Q4 as well. The holiday quarter usually sees high demand in areas such as video game hardware, appliances, and mobile phones.
CELL PHONES
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Best Buy, BJ's, Snowflake and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Best Buy — Shares of the retailer climbed 5% in premarket trading after the company announced it was raising its quarterly dividend by 26%. The move comes despite an underwhelming fourth-quarter report from Best Buy, with adjusted earnings just matching analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Best Cryptocurrency Mining Stocks

Take a share of crypto mining profits with these stocks. Skip the crypto mining rigs and invest directly in mining stocks. The cryptocurrency ecosystem is expanding and innovating all the time, making it an appealing area of investment now. One way to gain exposure to digital assets is by investing in crypto mining stocks. Crypto mining is necessary to keep the blockchain running — it involves validating transactions on a platform's blockchain network. Crypto miners are rewarded with new coins in exchange for validating transactions by solving complex mathematical equations. There are several miners on the market that are leaders in this space, creating sustainable ways to maintain operations. If you are curious about the technologies that power cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and the companies behind them, read on for a list of the best crypto mining stocks on the market.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russian Air Space Closure Means Millions in Extra Costs -Lufthansa CEO

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said routing flights to avoid Russian air space will increase costs for the German flagship carrier by a single-digit million-euro amount per month. "Some long-haul planes are now up to 15 hours in the air to reach countries like China, Japan, South...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

