Youngstown State men's basketball players Michael Akuchie and Dwayne Cohill were named to the Horizon League's second and third teams. Detroit Mercy senior Antoine Davis and Oakland senior Jamal Cain were named the Horizon League Co-Players of the Year, as the League announced its men’s basketball All-League honors on Monday. Sam Vinson of Northern Kentucky was selected Freshman of the Year, Cleveland State’s D’Moi Hodge earned Defensive Player of the Year and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Deonte Billups was named the Sixth Man of the Year. In addition, Jon Coffman was selected as the Coach of the Year for the first time. All awards were voted on by the League’s head coaches.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO