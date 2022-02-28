WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - A school district was locked down briefly Friday morning as police investigated a report of a person with a gun in Vernon County. In a Facebook post at 10:29 a.m. Friday, the Westby Area School District notified families that the district was sheltering in place, and in a post at 11:12 a.m., said that the shelter-in-place order was over.

18 HOURS AGO