ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Ukraine’s blue and yellow colors ‘everywhere’ as the world demonstrates solidarity

By Jeffrey Brown
pbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour. As Senior Coordinating Producer of Canvas, Anne Davenport is the primary field producer of arts...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Sister Rushes to Her Defense, Absolutely Unleashes on Kentucky Senator

Country music legend Dolly Parton is a true American icon. Not only has the singer made music history and large contributions to women’s equality, but she’s also passionate about the children of our great country and uses her fame and influence to improve the education and care of young people across the United States. One of her most recent contributions is a program entitled the Imagination Library, “a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Kansas City Star

‘Statement of solidarity’: KC’s Union Station lit blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Kansas City’s Union Station was bathed in blue and yellow Thursday night in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, following Russia’s attack on the Eastern European country. Union Station said it was a “statement of solidarity,” on social media. Several cities across the United States lit buildings the color of the Ukrainian flag, including the Empire State Building in New York City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum clock tower displays blue and yellow lights in solidarity with the people of Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A simple gesture is sharing a powerful message alongside others around the world. Monday night, Colorado Springs lit the Pioneers Museum clock tower in blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The colors represent the Ukrainian flag. The gesture joins actions taken at the state level, with the state capitol doing the same recently.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Art#Culture And Society#Pbs Newshour#The Media Producer#Abc#Cbs News#Nbc#Brown University
SFist

Saturday Links: SF City Hall Lights Up Yellow and Blue in Solidarity With Ukraine

ICYMI: City Hall in San Francisco was glowing the same colors as Ukraine's flag last night. Following Thursday's rally at 1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Place, the facade outside City Hall was lit up blue and yellow in support of the Eastern European country Friday night as they go into the third day of war against Russia; City Hall is expected to show the same colors tonight and tomorrow, as well. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Popculture

'DWTS' Pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Reportedly Worried for Son During Ukraine Invasion

Dancing With the Stars Pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reportedly have some worries when it comes to handling a tough conversation with their son 5-year-old son, Shai. As Chmerkovskiy returns back to the United States from Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the family is overjoyed to have the dad back home but sources say the parents are struggling finding the words to explain his absence.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
TheStreet

Facebook Takes a Side in Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Faced with the refusal of the tech giants to submit to its wishes, Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine is unanimously criticized throughout the world, has decided to use the stick. The government now blocks access to Facebook in the country for violating local rules. In a statement in Russian, the...
INTERNET
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy