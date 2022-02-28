ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have student debt? Hear some expert tips on how to manage it

 2 days ago

Student loan debt can be stressful for the nearly...

FingerLakes1.com

Student loan: Do you qualify for Navient settlement?

One of the biggest student loan servicing companies has been taken to court thanks to their alleged predatory practices. A settlement has recently been reached which will cancel some student loans as well as giving payouts. You may be wondering if you qualify for loan forgiveness through Navient. What is...
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Pay for Girlfriend's Student Loans

Should rich partners cover any and all expenses for those they date?. Education is extremely important. It is proven that economies and communities thrive with better access to education, and greater overall schooling in their population. With over 19 million people attending college as students every year, post-secondary education is an important part of modern-day US culture.
Business Insider

Over the last 7 years, I went from $65,000 in debt to a net worth of $350,000 with 5 steps. I want to encourage more young people of color to take control of their finances too.

After finishing college, I realized that I needed strong financial literacy to get ahead in life. I now have a net worth of $350,000 and coach other young people of color on succeeding financially. Eliminating debt, cutting housing costs, investing more, and automating my savings all helped me. There is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Biden administration cancels another $415M in student loan debt: Do you qualify?

If you borrowed federal student loans to attend a college that engaged in misconduct, you may be eligible to have your debt fully discharged under the borrower defense to repayment program. On Feb. 16, the Biden administration approved borrower defense claims for an additional 16,000 borrowers, according to the Department...
Fatherly

Another $415 Million in Student Debt to be Forgiven — Here’s Who Qualifies

The Department of Education has announced another $415 million in student debt will be discharged to 16,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded by for-profit schools. The claim is these schools misrepresented important information like employment prospects, federal officials said. Here’s what you need to know about the new forgiven debt and who qualifies.
Fortune

What canceling student loan debt really means

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On the campaign trail in 2020, President Joe Biden promised to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for every federal student loan borrower. That hasn’t happened yet....
CNBC

What it would take for the government to cancel federal student loans

The White House is looking at actions it might be able to take to forgive federal student loan debt. Here's what the different moves would cost. Under pressure from Democrats, advocates and borrowers, the White House is looking at actions it might be able to take to forgive federal student debt.
Fortune

Student loan debt support and 529 plans could be the next employee benefit that everyone is asking for

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. According to a recent CNBC survey, 81% of individuals with student debt report having to push back life milestones. This includes delaying other debt repayments, investing money in the stock market, saving for retirement, and buying a home. So many people feel stuck because of their student loans.
Outsider.com

U.S. Department of Education Announces Big Decision on Student Loan Debts

Student loan debt remains a dynamic topic of discussion among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Americans are just beginning to seek out new employment following the layoffs and decreased wages resultant from the virus. Now, inflation further contributes to the nation’s worsening financial situation. Amid these crises, the United States Department of Education has made a major decision regarding defaulted student loan debts.
Money

How to Refinance Student Loans

In an ideal scenario, refinancing your student loans can help you secure a lower interest rate, reduce your monthly loan payments or both. However, refinancing isn’t a smart move — nor is it always possible — for every borrower. And there are several downsides to refinancing federal student loans that you should be aware of.
