Watch now: Rahmir Johnson talks RBs, last season's rise to starting spot

247Sports
Notable quotables from Scott Frost as Husker spring ball gets rolling
Scott Frost feels the energy, likes the new guys, and some of the leaders rising to the surface, but also made clear a lot of pieces do not a good team make. Spring is about trying to fit those pieces together, or at least enough so that you can at least tell around April 9 what the puzzle is supposed to look like. Having players who can bring the best out of their peers is a big part of that process too.
York News-Times
Red Report: Thompson takes snaps with No. 1 offense; injury report; center position TBD; go time for young DLs
The question was simple and Mark Whipple’s answer was, too. Shortly after Nebraska wrapped up its first of 15 spring practices, the new Husker offensive coordinator was asked who took the first repetitions at quarterback with the No. 1 offense on Day 1. “Casey Thompson,” Whipple said. Why?
Auburn football: Will Friend pushing hard for 4-star OL Georgia commit
Although Bo Hughley has been firmly committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since September of last year, Auburn football isn’t backing down on their recruitment of the 4-star offensive tackle. Hughley remains committed to UGA, but whether or not he signs with the Dawgs depends on if he can build...
Sioux City Journal
Hodge joins Hawkeye staff, Ferentz to coach QBs
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will now oversee Iowa’s quarterbacks and former Hawkeye Abdul Hodge will coach tight ends in a restructured University of Iowa football staff announced Wednesday. Hodge, a three-time All-Big Ten linebacker for the Hawkeyes between 2002-05, replaces Brian Ferentz in coaching Iowa’s talent-rich tight end position...
247Sports
Georgia football: Ex-LSU transfer Arik Gilbert back with Bulldogs
Arik Gilbert returned to Georgia's football program, and is working with teammates ahead of spring practice, UGA Wire reports. Gilbert, who transferred from LSU in 2021, did not play last season after stepping away in August for personal reasons. Earlier this spring, Dawgs247 confirmed Gilbert re-joined the team and is working out with Georgia's early 2022 enrollees.
This Auburn football coach was almost poached by Georgia
The Auburn football team has dealt with a multitude of staff turnovers during this offseason. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was dismissed following the end of the 2021 season, and he was finally replaced with Austin Davis only for Davis to resign 43 days into the job. Then, defensive coordinator Derek...
Elite 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson offered by Alabama
Gainseville (Fla.) Mundy’s Mill running back Jerrick Gibson is already one of the top prospects in the 2024 class. And major programs continue to take notice. On Tuesday, Gibson received an offer from Alabama and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. “After having a conversation with Coach Gillespie, I am...
Oregon spring football preview: Running back
Oregon is set to open spring practices on March 10. There is plenty of excitement surrounding Dan Lanning’s program, and there is no shortage of storylines related to the Ducks’ roster. In the coming days, ScoopDuck will have you covered with position-by-position previews that highlight a key returner, key newcomer, and a breakout candidate at each spot.
247Sports
ACC football: Ranking top RBs for 2022 based on returning production
The ACC is set to lose many of its talented running backs to the NFL, but the league is still set to return plenty. Syracuse star Sean Tucker, the conference's leading rusher, is set to be back as well as several others who may have just touched the surface in 2021. One of those players is Clemson standout Will Shipley, as the five-star recruit from 2021 caught plenty of eyes during his freshman campaign.
Watch now: Nick Henrich talks leadership, depth at LB and D-line
Nebraska inside linebacker Nick Henrich speaks at a spring football press conference on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Raleigh News & Observer
Watch: Scott Satterfield Talks Start of Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in action. On Monday, the Cardinals officially kicked off their 2022 spring practice, holding their first practice session inside Cardinal Stadium. "It was fun to be out here on the field today with our guys flying around," head coach Scott Satterfield...
Watch now: Newsome says no spots are guaranteed in NU's secondary
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
Georgia football brings back familiar face to coach offensive line
Stacy Searels will be making his return to the Georgia football program as offensive line coach. With Matt Luke abruptly resigning last week, the Georgia football program is bringing back a familiar face to coach the offensive line in Stacy Searels. DawgsHQ first reported the hiring on Monday morning. Searels...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska CB officially hits transfer portal
Former Nebraska cornerback Nadab Joseph is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. He left the program in January, but had not put his name in the database. Rivals.com reported the news on Monday morning. The news comes as the Huskers prepare for the start of spring practice and look ahead to the 2022 season.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Watch now: Paddy O’s staff members react to the uncertainty over the Cardinals season
Paddy O's general manager Chris Ladley and manager Kelsy Taylor reacted to the possibility of the Cardinals having a delayed season if owners and players don't reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement by the end of the day Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Video by Joseph Cooke, Post-Dispatch.
MLB・
FAU hiring longtime SEC assistant as wide receivers coach
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the FAU will hire Billy Gonzales as their wide receivers coach. Gonzales has worked in the SEC for 16 seasons for programs such as Florida, LSU, and Mississippi State. Thamel also points out Gonzales is credited with bringing Percy Harvin to the program for...
All-time Notre Dame NFL draft selections: New York Jets edition
The New York Jets came into existence in 1960 as the New York Titans of the AFL. They kept that name for three seasons before switching to the Jets in 1963 and their AFL and Super Bowl championships in 1968 played a huge part in the eventual AFL-NFL merger. History...
Husker TE Vokolek will be watching as Allen leads quartet of former NU players into NFL Combine
Back in August, on a day when reporters were allowed to glimpse a bit of a Nebraska preseason camp practice, a group of NFL evaluators congregated on one end of the Huskers’ outdoor practice fields. Not surprisingly, the cluster of scouts wanted to see tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek go through drill work. The duo lived together, played the same position and both went through the 2021 campaign...
Aidan Hutchinson named top 'freak' in 2022 NFL Draft class
NFL Draft season is fully in swing with prospects making their way to Indianapolis for the combine this week. Michigan is sending eight of its own to the event, headlined by pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson enters the week as one of the favorites to go No. 1 overall in April and will certainly be one of the first guys off the board.
North Platte Telegraph
Life in the Red: A look at several Huskers who are in line to play multiple positions this spring
Nebraska’s football program has a lot of ground to cover this spring, but the 15 practices and five weeks of work also provide a ton of chances to experiment with different combinations of players in different spots. Several offensive linemen and defensive linemen will shuffle around, but there are...
