Watch now: Nick Henrich talks leadership, depth at LB and D-line

Sioux City Journal
Hodge joins Hawkeye staff, Ferentz to coach QBs
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will now oversee Iowa’s quarterbacks and former Hawkeye Abdul Hodge will coach tight ends in a restructured University of Iowa football staff announced Wednesday. Hodge, a three-time All-Big Ten linebacker for the Hawkeyes between 2002-05, replaces Brian Ferentz in coaching Iowa’s talent-rich tight end position...
York News-Times
Red Report: Thompson takes snaps with No. 1 offense; injury report; center position TBD; go time for young DLs
The question was simple and Mark Whipple’s answer was, too. Shortly after Nebraska wrapped up its first of 15 spring practices, the new Husker offensive coordinator was asked who took the first repetitions at quarterback with the No. 1 offense on Day 1. “Casey Thompson,” Whipple said. Why?
NFL・
247Sports
Notable quotables from Scott Frost as Husker spring ball gets rolling
Scott Frost feels the energy, likes the new guys, and some of the leaders rising to the surface, but also made clear a lot of pieces do not a good team make. Spring is about trying to fit those pieces together, or at least enough so that you can at least tell around April 9 what the puzzle is supposed to look like. Having players who can bring the best out of their peers is a big part of that process too.
KSNB Local4
Huskers begin spring football practice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football is back. Feb. 28 marks the first practice of 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they’ll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach. During the off-season, Nebraska replaced most of its offensive coaches by hiring four new offensive assistant...
Watch now: Rahmir Johnson talks RBs, last season's rise to starting spot
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson speaks at a spring football press conference on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
EJ Lightsey a three star linebacker and UGA Bulldogs commit hospitalized after getting shot in Georgia
E.J. Lightsey the star linebacker who recently committed to the University of Georgia is currently hospitalized after being shot in Georgia. Two men were injured on Monday Night in a shooting that happened in Fitzgerald, Georgia, around 6:30 pm. EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured...
247Sports
2023 GA LB Jalen Smith talks Duke offer and upcoming visits
Head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils have made this Peach State athlete one of the team's priorities at the linebacker position.
Georgia Tech transfer edge Jordan Domineck visiting Arkansas with Auburn on deck
Georgia Tech transfer edge Jordan Domineck will be in Arkansas this weekend for an official visit and will visit Auburn soon after. “Those are the only two (visits) right now,” Domineck said. Both Arkansas and Auburn are heavily recruiting Domineck. “Arkansas is recruiting me pretty hard,” Domineck said. “I’ve...
From the football field to the music studio, former Grambling football player Nicolas DeRogers continues to bring the hits
“That was fun, I think that was the best part. Learning more about the game. That was fun.” The fun continues for Nicolas DeRogers. The former Grambling football player just isn’t experiencing it on the football field, at the moment, but in the studio. “I’ve been interested in music since I was young, ” says […]
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska CB officially hits transfer portal
Former Nebraska cornerback Nadab Joseph is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. He left the program in January, but had not put his name in the database. Rivals.com reported the news on Monday morning. The news comes as the Huskers prepare for the start of spring practice and look ahead to the 2022 season.
Nebraska offensive coordinator explains why Casey Thompson is QB No. 1
The 2022 college football season is still a long way from kickoff, but if it started today Casey Thompson would be the starting quarterback for Nebraska. First-year Huskers offensive coordinator Mark Whipple told the Associated Press that Thompson opened spring practice as the clear favorite. “I think he’s the best...
247Sports
Four-star DB Jasiah Wagoner talks new Big 12 offer
Spanaway Lake (Wash.) cornerback Jasiah Wagoner reeled in a big offer last week when Texas offered him. After a stellar showing at the Battle 7v7 in Las Vegas, Wagoner was offered by a staff plenty familiar with the Northwest. "The offer from Texas meant a lot," said Wagoner. "I have...
247Sports
Multiple Iowa football targets rise in the updated Top247 for the class of 2023
The 247Sports Rankings Council updated the Class of 2023 on Wednesday and naturally there was a ton of movement as the rising senior class takes shape. A number of Iowa targets made a couple of moves up the list on the rankings list. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor...
247Sports
Iowa Football hires former linebacker Abdul Hodge as TE coach, Brian Ferentz to coach quarterbacks
The Iowa Hawkeyes coaching staff is at full capacity once again. On Wednesday afternoon, Kirk Ferentz announced that former star linebacker Abdul Hodge has returned to the Iowa coaching staff and will coach tight ends. Current offensive coordinator and former tight ends coach, Brian Ferentz, will assume the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hodge has served as the linebackers coach at South Dakota for the past three years.
Wolverine TV: Latest on Michigan Football Recruiting
On this week’s episode of the Wolverine TV, TheWolverine.com’s EJ Holland and Tim Verghese break down the latest in Michigan recruiting. Both Holland and Verghese were on the road this weekend making stops down South. Holland made his way down to Tennessee with Max Ex, a 7-on-7 team out of Michigan that features the likes of Dante Moore, Semaj Morgan, CJ Carr and Moore. Verghese made a trip out to Pylon Houston and the Under Armour Next Atlanta Camp to catch up with Michigan targets in both regions.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy: 'All we know is beating Ohio State'
All it took was one time. Michigan’s 42-27 victory over Ohio State last November has sparked a new wave of momentum in Ann Arbor. Quarterback JJ McCarthy is evidence of that. McCarthy talked about Michigan finally getting over the hump this year, ending an eight-game losing streak to the...
KSNB Local4
Thompson ‘No. 1 now’ in Nebraska quarterback room
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska football team began its spring practice schedule on Monday, giving coaches and players their first opportunity to interact on the gridiron. There are a plethora of new pieces across the board for the Huskers in 2022, with the most highly-anticipated position battle coming out of the quarterback room. Former starter Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State in the offseason and the Huskers added two of their more to the room from the transfer portal: Casey Thompson from Texas and Chubba Purdy from Florida State.
Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22
Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
North Platte Telegraph
Life in the Red: A look at several Huskers who are in line to play multiple positions this spring
Nebraska’s football program has a lot of ground to cover this spring, but the 15 practices and five weeks of work also provide a ton of chances to experiment with different combinations of players in different spots. Several offensive linemen and defensive linemen will shuffle around, but there are...
