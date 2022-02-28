FILE - AmerisourceBergen, Opioid Crisis Settlement

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia Celebrates One Year AnniversaryMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Philly Four: Cops who shot 12-year-old sued by familySam BrittPhiladelphia, PA
The Wayward Introduces New Chef Duo and New MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Philly Four: Gas prices at record highSam BrittPhiladelphia, PA
GOP blames Biden for gas prices after pushing for Russian oil ban
The House is set to vote as soon as Wednesday on a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the U.S.
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the effort would “promote a fairer, more...
Dems pushing Ukraine aid, $1.5T budget package through House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats began pushing $13.6 billion in aid for besieged Ukraine and European allies through the House on Wednesday, part of a $1.5 trillion bipartisan compromise to finance federal agencies for the rest of this year. The money countering the Russian blitzkrieg t hat’s devastated parts of...
NBC News
Ukraine says Russian strike destroyed children's hospital; Moscow accuses U.S. of waging 'economic war'
A children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was "completely destroyed" in the midst of Russian airstrikes, city officials said Wednesday, with video showing a charred building missing windows and surrounded by piles of debris. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties or how many...
Maryland man who got first pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed the surgery announced Wednesday. David Bennett, 57, died Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors didn't give an exact cause of death, saying only...
As Russia conflict pushes gas prices higher, House GOP leader blames Biden
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday sought to pin the blame on President Biden for high gasoline prices, though experts say that presidents can only have a limited impact on the global market. During a press conference on Wednesday, McCarthy said “the main reason Americans are paying so...
Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs
A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
DETROIT (AP) — McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric __ ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might __ all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. “Our values mean we cannot ignore the...
Poland throttles up support for Ukraine with offer to hand over fighter jets; Pentagon pumps brakes
Poland offered to give its entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. in exchange for a chance to buy American F-16s as part of a deal to bolster the Ukrainian air force while upgrading the Poles’ with NATO aircraft. "The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after...
Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill
Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
