(The Center Square) – Rideshare groups are dealing with a disturbing trend of violence against gig workers in Illinois and the rest of the country. A new rideshare driver safety hub has opened up in the Chicago area and more could pop up around the state. Officials say the office in Park Ridge will offer legal support, safety and health resources, and a support network for drivers who have experienced trauma. ...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO