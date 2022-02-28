ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession cast tease season 4 plans after massive betrayal

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccession spoilers follow. Succession season 3 ended on a massive betrayal, as the three Roy siblings finally teamed up to try and stop Logan selling the company to a wealthy tech guru. Unfortunately, they found they had played themselves right into his hands. Not only did he have Caroline...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

The Shelby family will be back in just a few weeks for Peaky Blinders Season 6! The award-winning period gangster saga has officially set a premiere date for Season 6, with the Cillian Murphy-led show set to return for its sixth and final season on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the UK. A premiere date for Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Netflix has not yet been confirmed, though Deadline noted that the streamer typically airs series outside the UK following the original UK run.
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Showrunner Just Revealed Why Season 4 Has a Major Change

More than two years since seeing Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) left distraught on an airport’s tarmac, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel officially returned to Amazon Prime Video with the highly anticipated season 4. But fans excited to see what happens next for their favorite stand-up comedian may notice that the 1950s period dramedy has undergone a change in its availability. If you've grown accustomed to breezing through episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you might have to practice patience during season 4 because the series switched up its schedule.
digitalspy.com

NCIS star reacts to character's surprising season 19 return

NCIS spoilers for season 18 and 19 follow. NCIS has aired a surprise return for one of the characters after last season's heartbreaking twist. Last year, the beloved procedural saw a time jump to the coronavirus pandemic, where Jimmy Palmer's (Brian Dietzen) wife Breena (Michelle Pierce) had died after contracting the virus.
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
digitalspy.com

9-1-1: Lone Star's Rob Lowe explains why key character was written out

9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. 9-1-1: Lone Star's Rob Lowe has addressed why Lisa Edelstein's character Gwyn Morgan has been killed off. Last week's season 3 episode in the US ended with TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) find out that his mother had died. Viewers learned this week that a delivery guy accidentally hit Gwyn, causing her to fatally hit her head on the ground.
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Charles Dance Cast in ‘Washington Black’ at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Charles Dance has been cast in Hulu’s “Washington Black” in the recurring role of James Wilde. James is the father of Erasmus and Titch (Tom Ellis) Wilde. He is described as an esteemed scientist and inventor whose shadow looms over the entire story, bearing down with the enormous weight of patriarchy, empire and duty. At his core, Wilde is a man fighting to give himself permission to love the way he must, even as he reckons with his failings as a father. Throughout the series, he will attempt to reconcile those things without destroying...
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
