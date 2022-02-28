ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job Fair at X-Treme Care

By X-treme Care
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleX-Treme Care LLC is holding a job fair on March 11, 2022. Get to know...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford job fair explores the world of hospice care

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois Hospice held a job fair for stateline RN’s, LPN’s and social workers to explore the world of hospice care. The job fair took place on Wednesday at their headquarters located on Harrison Avenue. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in walk-in interviews and learn more about working in hospice. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Times-Republican

IowaWORKS hosts virtual job fair

Like so many other things that have moved away from in-person settings over the last two years, job fairs are no different, as IowaWORKS hosted the Marshalltown Virtual Job Fair on Thursday afternoon. Maria Morales — the business marketing specialist for the Marshalltown IowaWORKS location — said the organization really...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
iheart.com

Oklahoma City To Host Job Fair

The city of Oklahoma City is looking to fill dozens of open jobs. The city will host a job fair on March 3rd at Southern Oaks Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are more than 230 open positions including mechanics, engineers, construction equipment operators, police officers and firefighters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WJTV 12

NOTRAX job fair to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Justice Safety Group NOTRAX will host a job fair in Hattiesburg on Thursday, February 24. Available positions are as follows: Compounding Tech Oven Take Off Operator 2nd Shift Shipping Clerk Material Handler 2nd Shift Lamination Wall Technician 2nd Shift Wall Operator 2nd Shift CTL Operator 2nd Shift Maintenance Mechanic II 2nd […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
UPMATTERS

Virtual child care job fair scheduled for Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Michigan Works! is joining forces with the State of Michigan and Great Start to Quality to host a virtual job fair for child care job opportunities on Wednesday, February 23. 12 employers from across the U.P. are participating in the job fair. Megan Boddy,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WISH-TV

Online job fair scheduled for Indianapolis jobseekers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You could find your next job online Friday. “JobFairX” is hosting a virtual career fair. Organizers say more than 25 employers will be there including Johnson & Johnson, Target and IBM. They say you should upload your resume after registering for the fair. The free...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Holiday World hiring for 2022 season

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – Holiday World is expanding its team this year with two Virtual Hiring Events. Park officials plan to interview 600 candidates over the phone this weekend for Seasonal positions in the 2022 season. The combination theme and water park has more than 2,200 positions open this year, and wages for those […]
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Fair For Summer Jobs in Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- Seasonal work is available for people in the Omaha Council Bluffs area. Omaha's last career fair in February for summer seasonal positions is this Saturday, February 19th. Parks and Rec says open interviews will be held at Adams Park Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It says the city still has positions open to work at Day Camps, in Aquatics, and at Community Centers. Golf and Park Maintenance positions are also available. People can learn more on the city's website.
OMAHA, NE
Dayton Daily News

Kings Island conducting job fair today

The popular Mason amusement park Kings Island is inviting the public to attend a job fair there today. Applicants may apply for more than 5,000 positions to be filled for the park to operate this summer. The positions pay $15 to $18.50 per hour, Kings Island said a news release.
MASON, OH
WJTV 12

Jackson Fire Department to host job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, February 23 at Sykes Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Minimum Qualifications U.S. Citizenship/Naturalization 18 years of age or older Valid U.S. driver’s license High school diploma or GED Must […]
JACKSON, MS
Sandusky Register

Job fair finalized for Wednesday

MILAN TWP. — Two local entities teamed up to put on a career and college fair for community members. The event takes place from 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at EHOVE Career Center. Overseen by Erie County’s Ohio Means Jobs department, the public can visit up to 45 businesses and...
MILAN, OH
KMOV

The City Museum hosting job fair through Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Museum is hosting an in person job fair that started this Friday going until Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum said they want to grow their teams ahead of the spring and summer seasons. They are currently hiring in all departments for part time and seasonal positions. The positions include floor staff, gift shop, housekeeping, and food and beverage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX54 News

U.S. Space & Rocket Center job fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Attention all food service workers, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs your help. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is holding a hiring event for food service employees on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The facility will be hiring for a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Daily News

FOX 4 WFTX

Joblink job fair March 1

There will be over 200 jobs to fill at the JobLink 2022 Job fair on March 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn Airport located at 16410 Corporate Commerce Way in Ft. Myers.
JOBS

