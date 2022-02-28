ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Viral Moments That Show the Bravery, Hope and Resilience of the Ukrainian People

By Mike Nied
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lives have been forever altered for the people of Ukraine due to the current Russian invasion. However, individuals across the nation — soldiers and everyday citizens alike — have moved the world with displays of bravery and heroism. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked attack on...

Upworthy

Viral video reportedly shows young Russian soldier crying while surrounded by Ukrainian civilians

A video circulating on social media amid Russia's ongoing "special military operation" on Ukraine appears to show a lone young Russian soldier crying while surrounded by a group of Ukrainian civilians. The 21-seconds-long video shared by NEXTA on Twitter supposedly features citizens of a Ukrainian town berating the soldier for his presence while he sits with his head bowed and his hands joined as if in prayer. "In the #Sumy region, locals communicate with one of the occupants. Russia is driving very young children to war. A photo for mothers of #Russian servicemen. Let them know what awaits their children in an invading war. This guy had luck," reads the caption of the video that's been retweeted over 2600 times.
Telegraph

SNP’s grievous insult to bravery of the Ukrainian people is disgraceful but no surprise

It was only a matter of time, but I knew they would do it because they always do. They just cannot help themselves. They have become so navel contemplative and ferociously Anglophobic over the years that a huge number of Scottish nationalists - possibly the majority - always demand the right to link themselves with whichever wee country in the world is being bullied by a bigger neighbour.
MIX 106

Man Blames Putin After Police Pull Him Over for Speeding: WATCH

As the crisis in Ukraine rages on, one American is putting the rush in Russian by blaming Vladimir Putin for his own speeding habit. On Tuesday (March 1), the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in Florida released police footage of an unnamed man who was pulled over for speeding on Feb. 24, the same day Russian forces began invading Ukraine.
TODAY.com

Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens

NBC’s Harry Smith joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a personal reflection on the resiliency and bravery put on display by the Ukrainian people. Despite Russia invading their land and threatening their freedom, Ukrainians are not backing down from the fight.March 4, 2022.
AFP

To fight its war, Russia closing digital doors

Russia's blocking of Facebook is a symptom of its broader effort to cut itself off from sources of information that could imperil its internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine, experts say. The often-criticized social network is part of a web of information sources that can challenge the Kremlin's preferred perspective that its assault on Ukraine is righteous and necessary. Blocking of Facebook and restricting of Twitter on Friday came the same day Moscow backed the imposition of jail terms on media publishing "false information" about the military. Russia's motivation "is to suppress political challenges at a very fraught moment for (Vladimir) Putin, and the regime, when it comes to those asking very tough questions about why Russia is continuing to prosecute this war," said Steven Feldstein, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Post Register

Ukrainians in Boise hope to see change: 'People are living their worst nightmare'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The war in Ukraine is impacting people living right here in Boise. “One of my cousins, who are a very good doctor, he’s being pulled to the frontlines on Friday and he is seeing the worst nightmares. He would text me, ‘Julia, I saw this in the movies. I read about this in the books, but I never thought I would be in the middle of this nightmare,’” said fourth-generation Ukrainian Julia Marten.
KOMO News

Washington state lawmakers pause to show solidarity with Ukrainian people

Local Ukrainian Americans got a huge show of support at the state Capitol on Wednesday during meetings with Gov. Inslee, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck and honors in the state Senat. Ukrainian Honorary Consul in Seattle Valeriy Goloborodko and his delegation were in the gallery as honored guests in the state Senate as a bi-partisan group of Washington state's lawmakers expressed support.
Upworthy

Map showing number of Polish people willing to accept Ukrainian refugees in their homes is giving everyone hope

European countries are opening their doors to war refugees from Ukraine. As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, the European Union has promised that all war refugees will be accepted. "I think we will have to prepare for millions," said EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, reported DW. Refugees primarily include women and children, as Ukraine's President Zelenskyy imposed martial law, which requires men between the ages 18 and 60 to stay back and help fight the war. The EU asked all 27 member nations to grant asylum to all Ukrainians for up to three years. According to estimates by the United Nations, the number of people being displaced and seeking refuge could be anywhere from 4 to 7 million. Countries and the people of Europe are opening their hearts and homes to the people of Ukraine. One wholesome image that's going viral on the internet and stands testament to the kindness of people is a map of Poland showing the number of homes willing to accept refugees.
