Top 10 Best Places To Get Your Taxes Done in Boise

Even before COVID-19 hit, it was clear that Pier 1 Imports was struggling to survive. In February 2020, USA Today reported that the retailer was filing for bankruptcy and planning to close over 400 locations. At the time, their location near the Boise Towne Square Mall wasn't part of the closures. Flash forward to May 2020 as retailers struggled to figure out what to do after lockdown orders were lifted and things looked very different. Pier 1 announced that they were closing all of their brick and mortar locations, including their Boise location.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO