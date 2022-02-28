ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Top 10 Best Places To Get Your Taxes Done in Boise

By Hannah
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tax season is upon us, which means you may be searching for the top-rated tax services in Boise. And we’re...

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Top 5 Pros to Living in Boise (According to Idaho Locals)

Boise is home to some of the most incredible parks, museums, scenery, restaurants, and attractions in the country. And the surrounding areas, with some of the most stunning small towns that exist, offer a never-ending list of fun outdoors activities, places to explore, and really easy access to mountains, hills, rivers, valleys, and canyons etc.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Area Credit Union Scams On The Rise

With the major increase in technology use, for everything, it seems that the risk for being scammed has only grown. Fortunately, we can basically do everything from our phones these days. Unfortunately, this has meant more and more ways for people online to scam us, steal our information, and put...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

10 Hacks For Having the Best Yard Sale in Boise

It’s officially March, so you know what that means?. Early spring is reportedly the best time to host a garage sale, because it’s not too hot outside and people are eager to escape their homes that they’ve been hibernating in all winter. It’s also the perfect time...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

5 Best Places for Pancakes in the Boise Area

Do you know what today is? It’s National Pancake Day!. To celebrate, I figured I’d share 5 of the best places in the Boise area to get some pancakes. I’m kickin’ this out to you a little later in the day, so if you missed this and it’s too late for breakfast, I wanted to let you know there’s no shame in having breakfast for dinner or even celebrating tomorrow morning.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meridan Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
107.9 LITE FM

This Beautiful Idaho Winery & Vineyard Costs Less Than Homes for Sale in Boise

Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston, Idaho is currently listed for sale at $2,690,000. I know, it seems like a lot, and who the heck has $2.7M laying around? But hear me out … there are literally multiple homes and estates for sale in Boise right now that cost more than this, even double. It completely blows me away that this stunning vineyard is only half the cost of other homes.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

15 Businesses Boise Would Love to See Replace This Abandoned Pier 1

Even before COVID-19 hit, it was clear that Pier 1 Imports was struggling to survive. In February 2020, USA Today reported that the retailer was filing for bankruptcy and planning to close over 400 locations. At the time, their location near the Boise Towne Square Mall wasn't part of the closures. Flash forward to May 2020 as retailers struggled to figure out what to do after lockdown orders were lifted and things looked very different. Pier 1 announced that they were closing all of their brick and mortar locations, including their Boise location.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy