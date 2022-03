Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a game-high 26 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining, to lift Nebraska to a 74-73 upset of No. 10 Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. The Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) rallied from a nine-point deficit with 5:48 remaining, preventing the Badgers (24-6, 15-5) from claiming their first outright regular-season title since 2015. The Badgers could still have claimed the title on Sunday with a loss by No. 20 Illinois, but the Fighting Illini defeated No. 24 Iowa later in the day.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO