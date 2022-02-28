ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chris Licht will replace Jeff Zucker as head of CNN

By The Washington Post
Union Leader
 8 days ago

Discovery Inc., which is set to take control of the media conglomerate WarnerMedia in the spring, has tapped television veteran Chris Licht to run CNN once the deal is done. Licht, a programming executive for CBS who also oversees...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

CNN taps new president, current executive producer of 'The Late Show' to replace Jeff Zucker

CNN has already selected its new president, who is coming from the comedy world after spending years producing morning news. CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, who frequently acts as a de-facto spokesperson for the embattled network, confirmed Puck News' report that CNN will name Chris Licht, the current executive producer of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," as its new boss following the dramatic resignation of its scandal-plagued leader Jeff Zucker.
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

CBS exec Chris Licht expected to be named new CNN president

CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert’s late-night show after helping to build two news programs, is expected to become the new president of CNN replacing Jeff Zucker. Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job, according to an executive familiar with...
ENTERTAINMENT
Connecticut Post

How CNN Reckoned With Covering Its Own Jeff Zucker Scandal

I’ve always wondered what it’s like for journalists at news organizations to have to cover their own outlets when they become the news. The most recent case is CNN reporting on the shocking story that its beloved leader of nine years, Jeff Zucker, abruptly resigned Feb. 2 over failure to disclose a consensual romantic relationship with his close lieutenant Allison Gollust. (There are news reports that there were other factors at play.) CNN has continued to cover the fallout from Zucker’s hasty departure, including Gollust’s resignation Feb. 15, which unlike her boss’ was widely expected.
ENTERTAINMENT
Middletown Press

Chris Licht Named Chairman and CEO of Discovery’s CNN Global

Chris Licht, a veteran producer who has overseen programs like MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CBS’ “CBS This Morning” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” was named chairman and chief executive of CNN Global — a new name for the news operation once its parent, WarnerMedia, is acquired by Discovery. Licht will report directly to David Zaslav, who will be CEO of the combined company, and is expected to start on May 1.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
David Warner
Stamford Advocate

Chris Licht Will Take Command of CNN in Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger

Chris Licht, the wunderkind producer who launched “Morning Joe,” retooled “CBS This Morning” and helped late-night host Stephen Colbert gain traction on CBS, is jumping to CNN to take over the operation once its corporate parent, WarnerMedia, is acquired by Discovery in a much-anticipated merger expected to take place in April, according to two people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

New CNN boss Chris Licht is known as ‘Captain Intense’

NEW YORK — Nearly 12 years ago, self-described “maniac producer” Chris Licht was lying in a hospital bed wondering if he was going to survive a brain aneurysm. The personal health crisis was a defining moment for Licht, 50, who will become chairman and chief executive of CNN. Discovery Inc. announced Monday he will take over the reins of the news organization in May after the acquisition of its parent firm, WarnerMedia.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Syracuse alum Chris Licht officially named new head of CNN Global

It’s official: Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been named the new head of CNN. Variety reports Licht, a longtime television producer who currently serves as Stephen Colbert’s showrunner for “The Late Show,” will be chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Licht will start at the newly renamed cable news organization when Discovery Inc. complete its acquisition of CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, likely in April.
SYRACUSE, NY
Reuters

Discovery says Licht to succeed Zucker as chief of CNN Global

(Reuters) - Discovery Inc said on Monday it has selected veteran television producer Chris Licht as chairman and chief executive of CNN Global when Discovery completes its acquisition of WarnerMedia this spring. Licht who helped create MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and gave “CBS This Morning” a newsier focus, will step into...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Morning Joe#Discovery Inc#Warnermedia#Cbs#Msnbc#Cnn Global
The Hollywood Reporter

How “No-Nonsense” Chris Licht Could Reshape CNN

Chris Licht has earned a reputation as something of a turnaround artist. Licht, a veteran producer most recently of CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s pick to run CNN after the WarnerMedia merger is completed in the coming weeks. At CBS, and MSNBC before it, Licht was regarded as a hands-on manager and producer, someone adept at taking programs in need of rethinking, and helping them find their vision, according to multiple people who worked with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Licht Officially Tapped as Next CNN ChiefDiscovery Expected to Tap Chris Licht as CNN's Next...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy