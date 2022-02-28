CDC eases mask rules, signaling shift in decision-making methods

A new United Nations report released last week, which the UN secretary-general called an "atlas of human suffering," projects an increasingly volatile and chaotic future for those of us who live along the Gulf Coast.Driving the news: The entire Gulf Coast is under serious threat from rising seas as the planet's polar ice caps melt, AP reports. The threats include more major hurricanes, red tides, collapsing fisheries and economic hits to industries like oil in Louisiana and tourism in Florida. Zoom in: The report says the Tampa Bay area, surrounded by shallow seas, is considered one of the most vulnerable places in the nation for storm surges.The tourism and fishing industries in Florida need thriving natural habitats, but declining coral reefs due to warming water could translate into losses of $24 billion to $55 billion by 2100.Of note: The report predicts that maritime heat wave frequency and spatial extent will rise faster in the Gulf and along the southeastern coast than anywhere else in the U.S.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 MINUTES AGO