CDC eases mask rules, signaling shift in decision-making methods
By William D'Urso
mynews13.com
6 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — David Souleles knows public health. He’s been researching and discussing it as a government official and academic for decades. And when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again relaxed mask guidelines last week, Souleles recognized it as a fundamental change in how the country’s health czar...
If you’re struggling to keep up with the ever-changing health recommendations two years into the pandemic, you’re not alone. Just last week. on Friday, February 25th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased federal mask guidelines for most of the country by creating a new metric for COVID-19 risk. While these are just recommendations — and do not replace, say, a statewide mask order, they are still guidelines for calculating your risk level if you decide to, say, walk into a grocery store maskless.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter. The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity. Under the new guidelines, the...
UNITED STATES – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that more than 70% of Americans should be able to remove their masks while indoors, including inside schools. The new metrics outlined on Friday show that more than half of U.S. counties, which make up about...
WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
FOOD stamp claimants in 31 states are set to receive extra SNAP benefits this month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in at least 31 states will continue to send extra money, in addition to a recipient's monthly benefits. A majority of states have been giving emergency SNAP allotments each...
The oh-so-hated federal mask guidelines have been tweaked a bit by the CDC as new information everywhere has given people a new perspective. This new update will mean that most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks indoors. I always thought wearing masks inside wouldn't do much. If someone is already committed to going out to a restaurant or gas station I don't think a mask will help much at all.
The Biden administration is expected to significantly ease federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19, The Associated Press and ABC News reported. The AP, citing two anonymous sources “familiar with the matter,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to...
WASHINGTON — Most Americans now live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its...
The CDC announced on Friday that it was changing its guidance on masking up in indoor settings, including schools. The new guidelines are based on reduced hospitalizations and deaths around the country.Feb. 26, 2022.
While many Americans are no longer advised to wear masks in public indoor settings under new federal health guidance unveiled Friday, Los Angeles County residents are still being recommended to wear masks by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidelines from the CDC will ease recommendations for when the general public […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing up face masks. The new metric system used to assess the requirement of wearing face masks now puts more than 70 percent of the U.S. population in counties where the virus is a low to medium threat to hospitals meaning people in those areas can stop wearing the face masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated how it is reporting the severity of COVID-19 cases in counties across America. Instead of relying just on infection rates to determine if an area has a "low," "medium" or "high" instance of COVID-19 spread, the CDC says it is now using three metrics to make its ruling:
The late civil rights icon and longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis was known for this memorable observation:
“When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something. You have to do something.”
...
Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY) announced early results from its work on infectious disease, discovering several potential novel hits against malaria, tuberculosis, and COVID-19 targets. Hits for PfAPP, a critical target in the treatment of malaria, are now being advanced for validation, with hits for an emerging COVID-19 target, PLpro, expected...
A new United Nations report released last week, which the UN secretary-general called an "atlas of human suffering," projects an increasingly volatile and chaotic future for those of us who live along the Gulf Coast.Driving the news: The entire Gulf Coast is under serious threat from rising seas as the planet's polar ice caps melt, AP reports. The threats include more major hurricanes, red tides, collapsing fisheries and economic hits to industries like oil in Louisiana and tourism in Florida. Zoom in: The report says the Tampa Bay area, surrounded by shallow seas, is considered one of the most vulnerable places in the nation for storm surges.The tourism and fishing industries in Florida need thriving natural habitats, but declining coral reefs due to warming water could translate into losses of $24 billion to $55 billion by 2100.Of note: The report predicts that maritime heat wave frequency and spatial extent will rise faster in the Gulf and along the southeastern coast than anywhere else in the U.S.
Comments / 0