Josh Coburn's winning goal for Middlesbrough against Tottenham has been voted the best goal of the FA Cup fifth round. Coburn, 19, scored the only goal as the Championship side eliminated Spurs in a match that went to extra time at the Riverside Stadium and his effort, which saw him fire the ball into the top corner, was voted for by 43% of you.

