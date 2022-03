Let’s check in with one of the most famous pooches in the country, who lives in Hermon!. A guy I know named Charles Lever, came into the radio station one day a year or two ago, and he mentioned to me that I should check out the dog that he and his wife, Nicole had rescued, because he was developing a huge following on Social Media. Man, was he right. Looking back at his accounts this week, he is now a full-fledged star.

BANGOR, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO