Atlanta, GA

Local student accepted to 21 colleges, offered more than $1 million in scholarships

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A student was accepted to the college of her choice — all 21 of them.

Taylor Edwards carries around a special folder. She keeps her future in there.

“When they started coming in and coming in, I got a little anxious. This is actually getting real,” Edwards said.

It’s a stack of acceptance letters from 21 colleges and universities; and these are just the ones she’s received so far.

“She has been excited about school since she started pre-K,” mother Robin Lewis said.

Edwards is about to graduate from Midtown High School in Atlanta. She’s spent the last several years preparing for this moment.

“Captain of the track team. She’s in Beta Club and the National Honor Society, all while maintaining her A+ average,” Lewis said.

Taylor also expects to finish her higher education debt-free. The scholarship money adds up to $1,198,320.

“Work hard for yourself. At the end of the day, it’s your life. Not anyone else. Your future. So just do it for yourself, and that’s it.” Edwards said.

Taylor plans to go on to medical school. You can make an appointment with her for the year 2033 — Dr. Edwards will see you then.

