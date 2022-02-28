ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Ex-Wilmington Police Officer Indicted For Excessive Force, Lying About Viral Incident, AG Says

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A former Wilmington police officer has been indicted for a violent confrontation inside a store.

Surveillance video shows Samuel Waters slamming a man’s head into Plexiglass when he arrested him last September.

Delaware’s attorney general says Waters used excessive force and then lied about the incident.

“The evidence in this case shows a clear and disturbing pattern of violence and deception,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “The defendant repeatedly abused a position of trust and authority and then subsequently lied about it. We don’t tolerate this kind of misconduct by anyone — let alone from someone who swore an oath to protect his community — and we will prosecute his crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

If he’s convicted, Waters faces up to 13 years in prison.

Austin Chronicle

Austin on Forefront of Addressing Excessive Force Used by Police During Protests

Austin continues to address the excessive force used by police during 2020's Black Lives Matter protests more pointedly than any other American city. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Travis County District Attorney José Garza unsealed 20 indictments issued by a grand jury against 19 Austin police officers, each charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (one for raising their weapons, another for firing; both are considered assault under the Texas law). That charge, when committed by an on-duty officer, is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. As of press time, all 19 of the indicted officers have been booked and released; most had their bail set at $1, but some at $5,000.
AUSTIN, TX
