Get ready for a night honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in country music with experiences that any fan will love. Prime Video and Amazon are bringing immersive fan-first experiences and entertainment with Amazon Live, Amazon Music, Amazon Fashion, IMDb TV, and more for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7. It begins with the one-hour official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show, hosted by Elaina Smith, Kristin Cavallari, Priscilla Block, and Zuri Hall, with a special performance from Kat & Alex — streaming on Prime Video at 7/6c. This party before the party will also give fans VIP access to all the excitement from the red carpet, including the night’s biggest fashion trends and a look behind the scenes.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO