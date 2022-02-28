ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate advances federal mineral royalty relief

 6 days ago

A bill that would refund Wyoming’s share of added federal mineral royalty revenue to oil and gas producers cleared the Senate on Monday.

The state’s oil and gas industry has been slow to recover from prices tanking in the early months of the pandemic, often citing uncertainty about federal regulations. Lawmakers are worried that a royalty hike on new federal leases — a move the Biden administration appears to be considering — will suppress new production in the state.

Opponents of Senate File 84 , which would authorize the state to issue severance tax refunds using federal mineral royalty dollars, argue that a modest increase in the royalty rate wouldn’t have much of an impact on producers and lawmakers would instead be turning their backs on needed funds.

According to Sen. Brian Boner, R-Converse and Platte counties and chairman of the select committee sponsoring the bill, the royalty relief would provide stability to producers already shaken by several turbulent years.

The royalty rate for oil and gas production on federal lands has remained at 12.5% for more than a century; on Wyoming state lands, it’s currently 16.67%. A draft notice inadvertently posted and quickly taken down last month would’ve set the federal rate at 18.75%.

“Let’s focus on what we know,” Boner told the Senate ahead of Monday’s vote. “Make no doubt about it, these companies will still be paying more once (the royalty increase) goes into effect. They’re going to be paying more to the federal and state government. So this isn’t just a handout.”

What we know, responded Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Albany County, is that the federal government hasn’t formally tried to raise the federal royalty rate. The state doesn’t yet know how much it might change, or how companies might respond.

“We’re not in a hurry to do this,” Rothfuss said. “We have time to think about what the data really looks like, and to understand it in the context of the circumstances when it takes place. This hasn’t taken effect yet. We don’t know whether it will or not.”

Boner, however, said that regulatory uncertainty was already impacting producers in Wyoming.

“It’s important,” he said, “that we provide stability this year, right now.”

Rothfuss also echoed concerns voiced by Sen. Charles Scott, R-Natrona County, who questioned whether, if Wyoming effectively rejected an increase in federal royalty revenue, the federal government might stop giving that money to the state.

And both Rothfuss and Sen. Cale Case, R-Fremont County, urged patience. With the budget in a bad spot, they said, wouldn’t it be prudent to wait?

“The world is a very, very dramatic place right now,” Case said. “Our mineral industry will be so needed, and I suspect that with large price increases in carbon-based minerals around the world, especially petroleum, that we are going to be in a good position for a while.”

Wyoming is one step closer to insulating its coal, oil and gas producers from future federal royalty increases. Friday’s debate over Senate File 84 continued in the Senate Minerals, Business and Natural Resources Committee on Monday, with industry members urging the committee to advance the bill and conservation advocates arguing against it.
After almost being pulled from the docket Friday, the Senior Citizen Property Tax Relief Constitutional Amendment was introduced in the Senate on an overwhelming vote. The bill calls for a constitutional amendment which would allow voters to decide if they wanted to approve a property tax exemption for senior citizens. Senator Dan Dockstader of Star Valley said he almost pulled the bill thinking he did not have the votes until he looked at his fellow senators.
A state legislative committee tabled a bill Friday that would’ve refunded Wyoming’s share of an increase in federal mineral royalty revenue to coal, oil and natural gas producers. Senate File 84, which was backed by industry but drew criticism from conservation groups, passed the Senate on Monday after several of its opponents urged patience. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee decided it should not advance any further. Uncertainty...
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday that his office and the Wyoming Legislature will jointly fund an energy development manager, a position that will work collaboratively with companies, policymakers and lawmakers. “We have seen added interest from the private sector in bringing large-scale projects to Wyoming. These are multi-billion dollar investments, and our goal is to leverage those so we can create the most Wyoming jobs and expand sectors of the economy through better coordination,” Gordon said in a news release. “Our energy partners...
